"It is looking like a mid-table team" - Aakash Chopra on KKR's chances of qualifying for the IPL 2023 playoffs

Aakash Chopra is unsure whether the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) can qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs and has labeled them a 'mid-table' team.

The Kolkata-based franchise failed to qualify for the playoffs in last season's Indian Premier League, finishing in seventh spot in the points table. The two-time champions were the runners-up in IPL 2021 and will want to go one step further this time around.

On the "AakashVani" show on JioCinema, Chopra was not too optimistic about the Kolkata Knight Riders' playoff qualification prospects, saying:

"Where can this team finish? We all want them to make it to the playoffs but can they do that? I am fifty-fifty. This team knows how to win, they have been champions twice and have reached the final even after playing a bad first half in IPL 2021, but it is looking like a mid-table team."

The former Indian opener feels KKR will not be in contention if Shreyas Iyer is ruled out of the tournament, stating:

"This team will not go anywhere if Shreyas Iyer doesn't get fit. You can take that in writing from me. It is absolutely imperative for Kolkata's success that Shreyas Iyer is fit."

Shreyas is unavailable for the initial part of IPL 2023 due to persistent back issues. KKR have named Nitish Rana as their skipper but are hopeful that their regular captain will be available for the latter stages of this year's league.

"Wicketkeepers were a problem until last year" - Aakash Chopra on KKR's positives heading into IPL 2023

The Kolkata Knight Riders acquired Rahmanullah Gurbaz from the Gujarat Titans.

Speaking about some of KKR's positives, Aakash Chopra highlighted that the franchise has resolved its wicketkeeping issues, explaining:

"They have got new wicketkeeping options. Wicketkeepers were a problem until last year. Now they have kept Rahmanullah Gurbaz, N Jagadeesan - who had set the Vijay Hazare Trophy on fire, and Litton Das, who I personally rate very highly. Very good choices."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that KKR have a decent bowling attack as well, elaborating:

"If we see their bowling, they have Lockie Ferguson - who they traded in from Gujarat, Harshit Rana - who is a good bowler, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora and Kulwant Khejrolia. So they have the bowling."

However, Chopra pointed out that the Knight Riders might not be able to include Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson in the playing XI if they field Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Shakib Al Hasan as their overseas players.

