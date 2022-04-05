"It looks like that for sure" - Dinesh Karthik defines his role for RCB in IPL 2022

IPL 2022 has seen veteran wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik adopt the finisher's role for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and it looks like the Tamil Nadu-born cricketer is enjoying the new responsibility.

Dinesh Karthik smacked an unbeaten 32 off 14 balls to propel his side to a total in excess of 200 in their first game against Punjab Kings. He continued his good job, playing a valiant knock of 14* off 7 balls to help the Bangalore franchise return to winning ways against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Speaking ahead of the game, Karthik confirmed that he has been assigned the finisher's role for the time being. The 35-year-old cricketer said:

"At this point of time yes, it looks like that for sure. That's what they've told me - the message is very clear."

Karthik, whose match-winning cameo helped RCB to return to winning ways, is confident of thumping the Rajasthan Royals (RR), who are still unbeaten in the competition. Dinesh Karthik said:

"They've played two very good games. At the end of the day, we have to bring our A-game to the fore. Almost every day nobody can go in saying, 'We're going to win this game.' Another opportunity for us - we need to do the things we're good at consistently right and that gives us a good chance."

Sanju Samson and Co. will be oozing with confidence after thrashing their opponents in both matches. RCB will have to be on their toes to stump the 2008 IPL winners today.

"He is a very different kind of a bowler" - Dinesh Karthik on Wanindu Hasaranga

The veteran has had the fortune of keeping some of the best spinners in the business. With mystery bowlers coming up the ranks, Karthik worked closely with Varun Chakravarthy in the Kolkata Knight Riders. Currently, he is working with another spinner in Wanindu Hasaranga in close quarters.

On being asked about the difference between the two bowlers, Dinesh Karthik said:

"He (Hasaranga) is much slower through the air, he's a very different kind of bowler. He looks to turn the ball both ways. Being a wrist-spinner, he's very accurate in most cases. I've enjoyed keeping to him because the challenges have been to figure out what are the best positions to get into to effect a stumping or a catch."

Hasaranga has five wickets under his belt in two matches and is currently seventh in the list of IPL wicket-takers.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar