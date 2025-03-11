"It means a 2-year ban will be imposed" - Aakash Chopra on Delhi Capitals batter pulling out from IPL 2025

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Harry Brook's decision to pull out from IPL 2025 will potentially result in a two-year tournament ban. He pointed out that the England batter had also withdrawn from the last year's edition of the Indian Premier League for personal reasons.

Ad

DC acquired Brook for ₹6.25 crore at the IPL 2025 auction last year. However, the middle-order batter recently announced that he won't be available for the upcoming edition of the prestigious tournament, scheduled to start on March 22.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener opined that Brook will likely be banned for two seasons due to his decision to opt out of IPL 2025 after being picked in the auction.

Ad

Trending

"Harry Brook has taken back his name. He is not available for the IPL and this has happened for the second successive year. He has apologized unreservedly, but has said that he won't be available as the upcoming English cricket this year is very important. It's a slightly late realization, and it means a two-year ban will be imposed," he said (0:01).

Ad

Ad

Chopra added that Brook has become a repeated offender.

"When it happened last year, there were some personal reasons due to which he missed the Test series and then the IPL as well. However, when you put your name once more and pull out again, that is when you say that you have become a serial offender now," he observed.

Ad

While acknowledging that the last season's pull-out shouldn't be viewed in the backdrop of this time's decision, Aakash Chopra wondered what the Delhi Capitals would be feeling. He pointed out that the franchise would have prepared their entire game plan considering Brook's availability and ability to be a game-changer in the middle overs, with the batter saying less than 15 days before the start of IPL 2025 that he won't be coming.

"Pick them at your peril" - Aakash Chopra on England players after Harry Brook's pull-out from IPL 2025

Harry Brook represented the SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that IPL franchises should be wary while picking England players.

Ad

"The rule has been made for this reason only. If you put your name and opt out for any reason apart from injury, a two-year ban will be imposed, and I thought it's absolutely fair. It's a special thing with English players. Pick them at your peril," he said (3:00).

The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player wondered how the Delhi Capitals would find an ideal replacement for Harry Brook.

Ad

"If you pick them, keep in mind that they might pull out at the last minute. Harry Brook has left the Delhi team in the lurch. How would Delhi find an overseas batter for that number, I have got no idea. They might have run hard after Tim David had they known Harry Brook wouldn't come. I do feel for Delhi. That's not the correct way of approaching a tournament," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra noted that Brydon Carse, another England player, has also withdrawn from IPL 2025. However, he acknowledged that the seam-bowling all-rounder pulled out due to an injury, with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) also getting a virtual like-for-like replacement in Wiaan Mulder.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️