"It was nice to finally get the monkey off my back" - Liam Livingstone on doing well in IPL 2022

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone has said that doing well in IPL 2022 has given him plenty of confidence. The hard-hitting batter feels playing in the cash-rich league has helped them gather experience ahead of the 50-over World Cup in India next year.

Livingstone was the most expensive player in the IPL 2022 mega auction, fetching INR 11.5 crore from Punjab Kings, and he lived up to expectations. The 28-year old scored 437 runs at a strike rate of 182.08 in 14 games, averaging 36.41. He had only managed 112 runs in nine innings between 2019 and 2021.

England’s Barmy Army @TheBarmyArmy



- 384 foot long Subways

- 64 Joe Roots

- 58 Peter Crouches

- The biggest SIX of the IPL seasion



Basically, quite big.



Speaking after training ahead of the third ODI against the Netherlands on Tuesday, Livingstone said that given it is the best T20 league in the world, he was looking forward to doing well. The leg-spinner also feels that with the World Cup looming, any experience is handy.

"I don't think it could have gone any worse to be honest. There was only one way and that was up. I hadn't really had too much opportunity before but there's always people who say certain things. It's the biggest tournament in the world, so it was nice to be able to do well. It was nice to finally get the monkey off my back about not being able to do it in the IPL," he said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo.

He continued:

"It was nice to have a clear role. We go away and play in the IPL so that we can become accustomed to their conditions and that ultimately will help England in a World Cup next year. Any experience you get around the world with World Cups coming up is a great thing to have so I really enjoyed it."

The right-handed batter was at his best in the first ODI against the Netherlands when England smashed a record-breaking 498. Alongside Jos Buttler, Livingstone also grabbed the spotlight with a 17-ball fifty and eventually finished unbeaten on 66 off 22 deliveries.

"It's something that's probably got me into this team" - Liam Livingstone on going hard from ball one

Liam Livingstone. (Image Credits: Getty)

The 28-year old also acknowledged that going hard from the get-go requires plenty of practice and believes it's what has earned him a spot in the England team. However, he admitted that on some days, that approach might not work.

"It's something that's probably got me into this team. It's starting to become a little bit more familiar now: I did it throughout the whole of the IPL and have done it more and more in the England team. A lot of it comes from practice."

He continued:

"One of the biggest things we've got from this group is the trust that it's not always going to come off: some days it's not going to work out and that's absolutely fine. We've got trust in everybody's ability around us that if it's not your day, somebody else will do it for you."

England have already sealed the three-game ODI series, with the third match to start on Wednesday.

