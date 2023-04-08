"It was nice to get out and be with the team again" - Anrich Nortje on his first game of IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals (DC) speedster Anrich Nortje reflected on his first game in IPL 2023 and said it felt good despite ending up on the losing side. However, the Proteas cricketer admitted that it was a quick turnaround, having come straight after a limited-overs series at home.

Nortje was the pick of the bowlers in the Capitals' six-wicket loss to the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday (April 4) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The right-arm paceman castled both Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill by ripping deliveries within the powerplay. However, the defending champions got home rather comfortably.

Speaking in a pre-match interview, the 29-year-old stated that it felt great coming into the game despite the quick turnaround.

"It was a quick turnaround. It felt quite good coming into the game. I think the time difference and the time you went on that overnight flight, so couldn't have a proper sleep. That didn't make too much of a difference. Unfortunately, we lost the last game, but it was nice to get out and be with the team again."

When asked what the Capitals planned for the game against Rajasthan Royals, the tearaway fast bowler said performing in partnerships and picking up early wickets will be crucial. He added:

"It's about doing your basics right for long periods, trying to get partnerships upfront with the bat, and trying to bowl in partnerships as well. Obviously, the more wickets we take the better, but just trying to restrict the opposition as much as we can. Just get some sort of getting some momentum going and hopefully, take it into every other game."

Nortje has arguably been one of the standout bowlers since he joined the Capitals. In 30 matches since the 2020 edition, he has taken 34 scalps, 22 of which came three years ago.

"The more pressure we can apply, the more wickets we can get" - Anrich Nortje

When asked how critical the powerplay would be from the bowlers' perspective, Anrich Nortje claimed that maximum wickets will give them the required advantage. He added:

"Yeah, definitely. If we can apply some sort of pressure, make the opposition play a shot or two they don't want to and maybe get us a few wickets that way. So, the more pressure we can apply, the more wickets we can get. That's certainly the focus."

Meanwhile, the Capitals are currently bowling first, but the Royals are off to a rollicking start.

