“It's actually making me laugh” - Shreyas Iyer’s interesting comment grabs attention after SRH chase 246 in IPL 2025 match against PBKS

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer cut a helpless figure after the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) recorded the second-highest run-chase in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The Orange Army hunted down the 246-run target with nine balls to spare at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday, April 12 to end their four-game losing streak in the 2025 edition.

PBKS were firm favorites after posting a dominant total in the away fixture as Iyer led from the front with a well-made 36-ball 82. SRH batters, however, showed no signs of the poor run of scores of late, and took on the bowling attack. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma put on 171 runs for the opening wicket in just 12.2 overs, with the latter scoring a sublime hundred.

PBKS' bowling had no reply for the assault by the SRH batters. To worsen their case, one of their lead pacers, Lockie Ferguson, sustained an injury just two balls into his spell. He went off the field midway through the sixth over, only to not return for the remainder of the innings.

PBKS were desperate for control across the three phases, and could not inflict pressure with some tight overs or some quick wickets. The spinners, Glenn Maxwell and Yuzvendra Chahal, were off their game, while impact sub Yash Thakur was also far from his best.

"I think it was a fantastic total to be honest. It's actually making me laugh that they (SRH) chased it with 2 overs to spare. We could have taken a few catches, but he (Abhishek) was lucky. He was exceptional. In a nutshell we didn't bowl to our expectations, we have to go to the drawing board and make amends. The opening partnership (between Abhishek and Head) was phenomenal, they didn't give us too many opportunities to capitalize," Shreyas Iyer said during the post-match presentation (via Cricbuzz).

Abhishek Sharma scored 141 runs off just 55 deliveries, and carried out he heavy work in the historic run chase for SRH. The youngster had made a shaky start to the season, but made a huge statement with his knock, which included 14 fours and 10 sixes at a strike rate of 256.36.

PBKS slump to 6th on the points after their second loss in three games in IPL 2025

PBKS had made a perfect start to kick-start the 2025 campaign after two successive wins over the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). They suffered their first loss of the season against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), before returning to winning ways against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

PBKS are next scheduled to face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 15.

