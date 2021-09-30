×
"Virat Kohli Revived Glenn Maxwell's IPL Career"- Fans delighted as RCB all-rounder guides his side to a thumping 7-wicket victory over RR

Twitter reacts as Maxwell guides his side to a thumping 7-wicket victory over RR at Dubai. (Image: RCB Twitter)
Modified Sep 30, 2021 12:27 AM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) inched closer to confirming a play-off spot courtesy of a comprehensive seven-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals. Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (50 in 30 balls) continued his good form with the bat as he successfully played the role of protagonist during a chase of 150 in Dubai.

Wicket-keeper Srikar Bharat (44), skipper Virat Kohli (25), and Devdutt Padikkal (22) also chipped in with useful contributions to help their side win the game comfortably. AB de Villiers finished the game with a boundary off the only ball he faced in the contest.

Passionate RCB fans were thrilled to witness such a mature performance from Glenn Maxwell in the chase. They heaped praise on the middle-order batsman for his blazing half-century, while some fans also gave credit to Virat Kohli for reviving Maxwell's dwindling IPL career.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Virat Kohli Revived Glenn Maxwell's IPL Career 👍🙇❤ https://t.co/mnfmlIeS81
Glenn Maxwell 1st batsman hai jo dusre team se aake #Rcb mai acha khel raha hai .🥺
Love you maxi❤ #RRvRCB https://t.co/Ba5vaUHMHz
Rcb fans got everything what they need
1. Virat fiery start
2. Big show
3. 360 finish
A good day in the business .
#RRvRCB #rcb #ipl2021
@Gmaxi_32 #Maxwell #ViratKohli #RCB #RCBvsRR #RRvsRCB #PlayBold https://t.co/kSWBMhEviZ
#RRvsRCB https://t.co/uuhNmjb9uY
Rare scenes. Kohli winning the toss & the match.

#RRvRCB #RCBvsRR
Its coming home! Ee Sala Cup Namde! #IPL2021 #RRvRCB
Maxwell should be with RCB from past 4-5 years, the beast was absolutely underutilized by most of the franchises.
#IPL2021
@mufaddal_vohra Maxwell to PBKS management 😅😅 https://t.co/VShA1gAxrL
From being called 'cheerleader' to being in the race for orange cap scoring the most runs for RCB this season, Maxwell has come a long way. This is RCB effect for y'all! https://t.co/Yw114gACbG
Pic 1: Maxwell at #PBKS
Pic 2: Maxwell at #RCB https://t.co/0Dk4nSR1L5
All is MaxWELL 💯💫
#IPL2021 #RCBvsRR
#Maxwell Maxwell
#RCBvsRR #Kohli
Every time when Maxwell played match winning knock & reaches his 50...... 😂 https://t.co/ejciB2n1xm
Unfortunately no one will give credit of maxwell's performance to virat kohli who managed maxwell well in this season.
#RCBvsRR https://t.co/g4CbtW6lRK
Maxwell to other teams rn:) https://t.co/ciyKUEhKXp
#RCBvsRR

Kl Rahul after seeing Maxwell's consistency form https://t.co/ilOgbJFq07
#RRvRCB

Maxwell hits a boundary.

Virat Kohli - https://t.co/NRl9i8Brvv
Perfectly Balanced as all things should be 🌚
#RRvRCB #Maxwell #IPL2021 https://t.co/l7HnkhtUlA

It is nice to have a bunch of guys doing different things and not relying on one guy: Glenn Maxwell

Speaking at the post-match conference after the victory against RR, Glenn Maxwell revealed what helped him rediscover his batting mojo in the IPL after a couple of dismal seasons. He said:

"I don't think the atmosphere in RCB is different from any other franchise. It is just what we have created as a group here. It is nice to have a bunch of guys doing different things and not relying on one guy. Everyone is chipping in, and it has been a really enjoyable group to be a part of."

He added:

"I have felt good since coming here. I just got myself into a nice routine at training and outside of training as well. It feels like it is really clicking for me."

The RCB now holds third position in the points table with 14 points after 11 games. They will be aiming to win their next three games as it might guarantee them a top-two finish in the end.

