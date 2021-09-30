"Virat Kohli Revived Glenn Maxwell's IPL Career"- Fans delighted as RCB all-rounder guides his side to a thumping 7-wicket victory over RR

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) inched closer to confirming a play-off spot courtesy of a comprehensive seven-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals. Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (50 in 30 balls) continued his good form with the bat as he successfully played the role of protagonist during a chase of 150 in Dubai.
Wicket-keeper Srikar Bharat (44), skipper Virat Kohli (25), and Devdutt Padikkal (22) also chipped in with useful contributions to help their side win the game comfortably. AB de Villiers finished the game with a boundary off the only ball he faced in the contest.
Passionate RCB fans were thrilled to witness such a mature performance from Glenn Maxwell in the chase. They heaped praise on the middle-order batsman for his blazing half-century, while some fans also gave credit to Virat Kohli for reviving Maxwell's dwindling IPL career.
It is nice to have a bunch of guys doing different things and not relying on one guy: Glenn Maxwell
Speaking at the post-match conference after the victory against RR, Glenn Maxwell revealed what helped him rediscover his batting mojo in the IPL after a couple of dismal seasons. He said:
"I don't think the atmosphere in RCB is different from any other franchise. It is just what we have created as a group here. It is nice to have a bunch of guys doing different things and not relying on one guy. Everyone is chipping in, and it has been a really enjoyable group to be a part of."
He added:
"I have felt good since coming here. I just got myself into a nice routine at training and outside of training as well. It feels like it is really clicking for me."
The RCB now holds third position in the points table with 14 points after 11 games. They will be aiming to win their next three games as it might guarantee them a top-two finish in the end.