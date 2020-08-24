It’s a different feeling to be back on the ground: Shreyas Iyer as Delhi Capitals reach Dubai

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer is a little apprehensive about not having played cricket for close to half a year but sounded excited as he and the rest of the squad will be back on the ground in a week’s time. The Capitals touched down in Dubai yesterday.

The Delhi franchise took to social media today to post a video showing their take off from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport in Mumbai and their landing in Dubai.

"I haven’t played cricket for almost five months. I have been getting a little bit of indoor practice, but when you play on the ground, that’s a different feeling,” Shreyas Iyer said in the video.

BOM 🛫➡️ DXB



Kab tak ginein hum dhadkanein,

Dilli jaise dhadke dhadakne do 💙#Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/Gmtw28s0bA — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) August 24, 2020

Well, the wait is almost over now. All the players and support staff will have to be in self-isolation for six days and undergo three Covid-19 tests, before they will be allowed to enter the team’s bio-secure bubble and get back to training on the ground.

Ajinkya Rahane, who was traded before the December auction from the Rajasthan Royals to the Delhi Capitals in exchange for spinners Mayank Markande and Rahul Tewatia, said:

“It’s going to be a different challenge for all of us. The last 5-6 months were really challenging.”

Shreyas Iyer has been promising as captain

IPL Qualifier - Chennai v Delhi

Shreyas Iyer was handed the captaincy in the middle of the 2018 season after then-skipper Gautam Gambhir called it quits. Though the team finished last that season, a change in management and name (from Delhi Daredevils to Delhi Capitals) in the last season helped change the side’s fortunes too. The Delhi Capitals qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2012.