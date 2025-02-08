"It's been up and down" - Shimron Hetmyer ready to further 'Test' himself [Exclusive]

Shimron Hetmyer turned 28 on Boxing Day 2024.

It's a fact that might come as a surprise for some that the swashbuckling left-handed batter from Guyana has been around the circuit for a good while now.

With 134 international caps across formats and a total of 256 T20 matches to his credit, that's a vast chunk of experience that Hetmyer has garnered over time. Those in the know touted special things for the 19-year-old who led the West Indies to U19 World Cup glory in Bangladesh in 2016. Soon after, an ODI cap came his way a year later in New Zealand.

Things moved onwards and upwards thereafter with a breakout series in India in 2018 as he put the famed spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal to the sword to catch the attention of IPL franchises for a solid deal with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Bangalore then).

While he didn't crack the league on his first attempt, he returned to India in 2019 and put on another spin-hitting masterclass - at the usually spin-friendly MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, blazing away to 139 off 106 balls to make light work of a chase of 288. Almost as if to reassure the world that his exploits the previous year weren't part of a honeymoon period by any stretch.

From making a name as a spin-basher, Hetmyer is today one of the world's primary finishers in white-ball cricket. It's a role he has played to great effect in the IPL for the Delhi Capitals (DC) first and then the Rajasthan Royals (RR) with his overall strike rate in the league reading a whopping 153.08.

In the midst of all of that though, he has found himself in and out of the West Indian setup across formats. Life as a finisher and a floater in the batting lineup is never easy even as Hetmyer has become accustomed to the role over time. He remains highly sought-after though as vindicated by a third successive stint with the Gulf Giants in the ongoing edition of the International League T20 (ILT20) in the UAE.

Hetmyer endured a mixed campaign with the bat, finishing with 181 runs at an average of 25.85 and a strike-rate of 134.07 with the tournament largely played on two-paced surfaces. The Giants, champions in the inaugural edition of the ILT20, failed to make it to the knockouts this time around. Hetmyer admitted to his personal returns making it an up-and-down experience even as he has loved his time at the franchise.

Sportskeeda recently caught up with Hetmyer on the sidelines of his stint with the Giants at the ILT20. The Cumberland-born batter touched upon a host of topics from his decision to turn up for the Giants a third year in a row and his retention by the Royals ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction to his ambition to play Test cricket again amidst more.

Excerpts from Shimron Hetmyer's exclusive interview with Sportskeeda:

Q. This is your third year on the trot with the Giants in the ILT20. Was it a straightforward decision for you to return to the competition?

Shimron Hetmyer: It was kind of a no-brainer to come back, to be honest. I love being in Dubai on the whole and the Gulf Giants treat me really well. This is the third year I’ve been with the same team so it's really nice to have people around that you're comfortable seeing and having conversations with.

Q. Flexibility with your batting spot has been a feature throughout your career. How challenging or easy is it to switch between say playing at three or playing as a finisher, which you do quite often?

Shimron Hetmyer: I think it's quite easy actually. Because while growing up I was an opener. When I played junior cricket, I actually started opening the batting. Then the more I played, I dropped down to 3 a little bit more and then to five, six, and seven. So it's kind of all over the place in a sense. But I still keep my practice the same. I would still go into the nets and face the new ball just to make sure that I’m in good positions and leave a couple of balls so just in case the opportunity does arise for me to do something different for the team, I'm always prepared.

Shimron Hetmyer in action for the Gulf Giants in ILT20 2025 (Picture Credits: Gulf Giants).

Q. Does it get challenging then though when you don’t get to face a lot of deliveries and your returns have to be looked at contextually rather than having those big hundreds to your name?

Shimron Hetmyer: Not really. I think the first couple of years it did, but afterwards it’s more of me just playing for the team. It's just me basically doing whatever the team wants. If the team wants me to face one ball, 50 balls, and whichever, that's what I'll do just to make sure that the team gets the win.

Q. You've played three seasons now for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL and were one of their retentions ahead of the recent mega auction. What were those conversations like when they reached out to you before the retentions?

Shimron Hetmyer: There wasn't much conversation before, to be honest. It was like a day or two just before when it came to the retention part and it was basically me speaking to my agent about it and he said ‘who knows, we might get retained, we might not. So just keep your options open and don't think too much about it. And whatever happens, happens.'

The past three years when I've played, we had some really good overseas players that did an exceptional, exceptional job for us. For me, I thought it was really difficult (for the team) to actually pick one overseas player to retain at that time when, when you had to retain someone. So I was actually pretty grateful and pretty happy that I was picked as that overseas player.

You’ve played under Sanju Samson’s leadership throughout your stint with the Royals. How has that experience been working with him?

Shimron Hetmyer: I’ve enjoyed it quite a lot. It's easy because he's a simple, quiet, easygoing person so it's really nice to have someone like that. And he's always there for you – one, his room is always open, so if you have something to ask or some or you just want to chat, he's always there. You could always go to him. And when we’re on the field he’s really relaxed and chilled and someone you can always throw suggestions at. I think that’s the hallmark of good captains and he’s someone with good leadership skills.

Q. What’s your approach to training in the nets like? Do you focus on specific plans ahead of each game for select matchups or is there a set routine in terms of how much you bat?

Shimron Hetmyer: It’s mostly up to me really. I don’t really focus too much on the bowler when I’m in practice. I just make sure I focus on my skills and how to better them. And probably try a few things – like a reverse sweep or a lap just to try and change it up a little bit. In case I’m in a game and if I do need to play that, the options are always there. So it’s more so about the things I need to get better at than focusing on the bowlers.

Q. Looking back at the teenage Shimron Hetmyer who led West Indies to U19 World Cup glory in 2016, how satisfying has the journey been?

Shimron Hetmyer: It’s been up and down really. There were some good times and other times I would like to forget but I guess that’s something that makes a lot of cricketers. There’s always that time in your career where you think everything’s falling apart but I always say you’re just one score, one catch, or one five-wicket haul from actually being back at your best. It’s been one of those journeys that I actually really enjoy sitting and thinking back to where I was when I was 19 and where I am now.

It’s really nice and gives a kind of nostalgic feeling as well that I’m actually here playing all these leagues and everything. Being that young U19 cricketer that won the World Cup so many years ago, sometimes you just sit and think about it. I think that’s one memory that has always stuck with me and will never go away from me. I can remember most things if not everything that happened in that tournament.

Q. Is there a part of you that desires to make a Test comeback having last played a game in the format in 2019?

Shimron Hetmyer: Well, look, the thought is still there but I guess it’s just the opportunity mainly. The more they play well, the harder it is for me to actually get back in (grins). I do want to get back into some Test cricket and play some red ball cricket again but I’m also really happy that they are playing well. So it’s kind of 50-50 on that but I actually do want to go back and play some Test cricket again at some point.

