“It’s easy to write and abuse...you don’t know anything about struggle” – Mohammed Siraj hits back at trolls

Mohammed Siraj has hit back at trolls for being targeted during the last edition of the Indian Premier League. The 29-year-old said that trollers are unaware of the sacrifices the players make to play international cricket and the IPL. The speedster added that trolls only dampen the enthusiasm of a sportsperson.

Speaking to RCB on a podcast, Siraj said:

“It’s easy to write and abuse while sitting behind a screen, but you don’t know anything about his struggle. How can you abuse him? Those messages can make a person lose all his motivation. For no reason, you get abused.”

He continued:

“Why? What next? They would make you the future of India one day and the very next day they would ask you to get lost and drive an auto. Why? I don’t understand it. When you do well, people praise you calling you the next big thing.”

“Now they are asking me why I was retained” – Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj further recalled how the trollers targeted him during the last edition of the IPL.

He said:

“When I was retained, people would call me the best-retained player. Now they are asking me why I was retained? ‘There was no need for you to get retained. You are not even good enough to play cricket.’”

For the uninitiated, Siraj had a disastrous outing during the IPL 2022 campaign, where he took nine wickets in 15 games at an economy rate of 10.08. The development came after Siraj was retained for Rs 7 crore.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Most Sixes conceded in an IPL season:-



Mohammad Siraj - 30* in 2022.

Dwayne Bravo - 29 in 2018. Most Sixes conceded in an IPL season:-Mohammad Siraj - 30* in 2022.Dwayne Bravo - 29 in 2018.

However, the Bengaluru-based franchise has once again entrusted his abilities and retained him for the same price for the IPL 2023 season. The speedster will look to bounce back strongly as RCB aim to lift their maiden IPL trophy.

CricTracker @Cricketracker



A remarkable comeback from No.1 ODI bowler Mohammed Siraj after not living up to fans' expectations in IPL 2022.



#RCB | #IPL2023 | #India | #Cricket | #CricTracker He said it 🗣️- He did itA remarkable comeback from No.1 ODI bowler Mohammed Siraj after not living up to fans' expectations in IPL 2022. He said it 🗣️- He did it ✅A remarkable comeback from No.1 ODI bowler Mohammed Siraj after not living up to fans' expectations in IPL 2022.#RCB | #IPL2023 | #India | #Cricket | #CricTracker https://t.co/VBoFZ3kbLX

Siraj is likely to benefit from the current white-ball form. He recently scalped 14 wickets in five ODIs to become the new World No.1 ODI bowler.

So far, Mohammed Siraj has scalped 59 wickets in 65 IPL games at an economy rate of 8.78.

Poll : 0 votes