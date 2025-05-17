“It’s getting a little beyond sport” - Former India batter’s huge claim on RCB-CSK fanaticism amid IPL 2025

Former India wicket-keeper batter Robin Uthappa opined that the fan wars between the ardent supporters of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have gotten way out of hand in recent times. The famous Southern Derby in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed some riveting clashes of late, including a virtual knockout clash in the 2024 edition.

Given the fact that the derby includes two of the most influential figures in Indian cricketing history - Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni - the fans turn up in numbers to watch the matches. The hype during the build-up to these contests, and comments from former players and broadcasters, have also assisted in stirring the pot.

In RCB's recent wins over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, several instances of brawls in the premises near the venue and streets have been reported. After a certain point iof time, it does not come across as banter anymore; instead, it reflects something done out of pure hatred.

Uthappa narrated select incidents that have left an impression on him while suggesting that the recurring tussles are uncalled for.

"It was pretty intense, Outside the stadium, they were mocking the team, the players of the team when the bus was leaving, that was one thing that I saw, which I thought was in bad taste. The other one that I saw were the fans fighting with each other. I saw women being heckled, which felt unsavory, to be very honest. We saw that even in Chennai last year, again, uncalled for. It's not on whatsoever," Uthappa said on his YouTube channel.

Uthappa further added that the fans have crossed certain limits, taking the rivalry beyond sport.

"It has gotten pretty intense. They are holding up jerseys, white T-shirts marked with black lines, stating the two years that CSK were banned for. They have kind of written MS' number on it, and Thala under it, depicting that they were in jail for two years, or whatever. It's getting a little beyond sport which concerns me. Because at the end of the day, this is a sport," Uthappa added.

RCB recently completed a historic double over their rivals in IPL 2025 after a thrilling two-run win at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 3.

RCB looking to seal qualification for IPL 2025 Playoffs, while CSK are eliminated

At the time of the tournament's suspension, RCB and CSK were placed at opposite ends of the points table. The Rajat Patidar-led side, with just three losses in the IPL 2025, were joint table-toppers along with the Gujarat Titans (GT). The three-time finalists will kickstart the final leg of the tournament with a home clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday, May 17.

CSK, on the other hand, are placed at the bottom after a forgettable season. The five-time winners had to battle injury concerns and players being out of form, as they secured only three wins in total, with two league stage matches remaining.

