  • "It's again going to be a competition" - Ex-India coach on Shreyas Iyer's chances of touring England for IND vs ENG 2025 Test series

"It's again going to be a competition" - Ex-India coach on Shreyas Iyer's chances of touring England for IND vs ENG 2025 Test series

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified Apr 23, 2025 18:27 IST
India v England - 1st Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty
Shreyas Iyer. (Image Credits: Getty)

Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri has weighed in on Shreyas Iyer's chances of touring England for the upcoming marquee five-Test series. While Shastri suggested that Iyer will be in the mix, he feels it remains to be seen how much of a competition the right-handed batter faces.

Although the Mumbai-born cricketer scored a memorable hundred on his Test debut in 2021, he followed it up with only five more half-centuries in the format and played his last in February 2024. He still carries a healthy average of 36.86 in 14 Tests and will be in contention based on his recent one-day performances.

Speaking on the latest episode of the ICC Review, Shastri said Iyer has cemented his spot in the one-day side, but his return to the Test team will depend on who the competitors are.

"Shreyas Iyer in particular, the way he's played for India over the last 18 months and he's become an absolute certainty in the white-ball format of the game, especially the one-day format. He can (earn a recall for Test cricket) but it's again going to be a competition. White-ball, certain (selection). Test cricket, (we) have got to see who the other players are around."
The 30-year-old played a pivotal role in Team India's Champions Trophy 2025 victory this year. In five innings, the right-hander made 243 runs at 48.60, making him the third-highest run-getter of the tournament.

"He was very side on" - Ravi Shastri decodes Shreyas Iyer's change in technique

Ravi Shastri. (Image Credits: Getty)
Ravi Shastri. (Image Credits: Getty)

With Iyer having struggled against short-pitched deliveries, Shastri observed that the change in stance along with lifting his bat, allows him to play on both sides of the wicket comfortably. The 62-year-old stated:

"He was very side on, was back and back, very much leg-side. The fact that he's prepared to go back and across now and with a very upright stance and the pick up. While he's moving back, the bat's being picked up as well when he's going back and across. That allows him to play both sides of the wicket. If they bang it in short, he can pull and hook."
"And if there's any room outside the off stump, he can cut as well. So that opens up the game for him rather than being too leg-side where the rib cage was being targeted and then there was no escape."

The 30-year-old, an IPL-winning captain, is currently leading the Punjab Kings in IPL 2025.

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

