"It's not going to be easy" - New skipper Shubman Gill admits tough test awaits team during ENG vs IND 2025 series

Newly appointed Team India's Test captain, Shubman Gill, acknowledged that the upcoming five-match series in England would be a tough one for his side. At the same time, the right-handed batter said he enjoyed playing a five-Test series due to its demanding nature.

Ad

Following Rohit Sharma's retirement from Tests ahead of the England tour, selectors opted for Gill as the new captain. Speaking in a video uploaded by the BCCI, Gill said, as quoted by ICC:

"My favourite series that I played was also a five-Test match series when England came to India. There's a different essence when you are playing a five-Test series. It's long, it's mentally and physically very challenging. That's the most exciting thing that I find about red-ball cricket. It's not going to be easy, but I think we're ready for any challenge."

Ad

Trending

The Asian Giants are also targeting their first Test series win on English soil since 2007. They came close on their last tour, but England won the rescheduled Test in 2022 to level the series 2-2.

"To be able to get this opportunity is a great honour and it's a big responsibility" - Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill. (Image Credits: Getty)

When asked how he feels to have been appointed as captain, Shubman Gill admitted it was overwhelming. However, he wanted to concentrate on doing the right things at the right time. He explained:

Ad

“It is definitely a bit overwhelming. As a young kid when anyone starts playing cricket, they want to play for India and not just play for India, play Test cricket for a very long time. To be able to get this opportunity is a great honour and it's a big responsibility. I'm looking forward to this exciting opportunity and the upcoming series against England is going to be an exciting one. I believe in leading by example, not just by performance, but I think off the field by discipline and hard work. As a captain, a leader should be able to know when to step in and also when to give space to the players."

Ad

However, questions have been raised over his batting form in Tests, especially overseas. The 25-year-old averages a decent 35.05 in 32 Tests, but his average plummets to 14.67 in three Tests on English soil.

Gill is currently captaining the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More