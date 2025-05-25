"It's not going to be easy" - New skipper Shubman Gill admits tough test awaits team during ENG vs IND 2025 series

Newly appointed Team India's Test captain, Shubman Gill, acknowledged that the upcoming five-match series in England would be a tough one for his side. At the same time, the right-handed batter said he enjoyed playing a five-Test series due to its demanding nature.
Following Rohit Sharma's retirement from Tests ahead of the England tour, selectors opted for Gill as the new captain. Speaking in a video uploaded by the BCCI, Gill said, as quoted by ICC:
"My favourite series that I played was also a five-Test match series when England came to India. There's a different essence when you are playing a five-Test series. It's long, it's mentally and physically very challenging. That's the most exciting thing that I find about red-ball cricket. It's not going to be easy, but I think we're ready for any challenge."
The Asian Giants are also targeting their first Test series win on English soil since 2007. They came close on their last tour, but England won the rescheduled Test in 2022 to level the series 2-2.
"To be able to get this opportunity is a great honour and it's a big responsibility" - Shubman Gill
When asked how he feels to have been appointed as captain, Shubman Gill admitted it was overwhelming. However, he wanted to concentrate on doing the right things at the right time. He explained:
“It is definitely a bit overwhelming. As a young kid when anyone starts playing cricket, they want to play for India and not just play for India, play Test cricket for a very long time. To be able to get this opportunity is a great honour and it's a big responsibility. I'm looking forward to this exciting opportunity and the upcoming series against England is going to be an exciting one. I believe in leading by example, not just by performance, but I think off the field by discipline and hard work. As a captain, a leader should be able to know when to step in and also when to give space to the players."
However, questions have been raised over his batting form in Tests, especially overseas. The 25-year-old averages a decent 35.05 in 32 Tests, but his average plummets to 14.67 in three Tests on English soil.
Gill is currently captaining the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025.
