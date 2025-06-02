"It's going to be a heartbreak" - Baahubali director's massive statement on Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final

Tollywood director S. S. Rajamouli expressed his excitement over Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli being in touching distance of an IPL 2025 triumph. He opined that the final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will end on a heartbreaking note as one of the two Indian stars finishes narrowly short of the glory.

Rajamouli pointed out that skipper Iyer has done a phenomenal job by taking PBKS to a final after 11 years. He also highlighted how Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) didn't back the 30-year-old despite his successful captaincy stints.

The 'Baahubali' duology director also emphasized that Kohli too deserves the IPL trophy that has eluded him for years despite stellar batting performances. Rajamouli wrote on X after PBKS beat Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 on Sunday to book a final clash with RCB:

"Iyer guiding Bumrah’s and Boult’s yorkers to the third man boundary… Exquisite This man leads Delhi to a final… and is dropped… Leads Kolkata to a trophy… dropped…Leads a young Punjab to the finals after 11 years. He deserves this year’s trophy too… On the other hand, it is Kohli… who is performing year on year… compiling thousands of runs. The final frontier for him… He deserves it too. Whatever the result… it’s going to be a heartbreak…"

Shreyas Iyer was the hero for PBKS in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 against MI at Narendra Modi Stadium. He played a clutch knock in the knockout fixture, remaining unbeaten on 81 off 41 balls.

The Punjab-based side chased a stiff 204-run target in 19 overs, becoming the first team in the league's history to successfully overhaul a 200-plus target against Mumbai.

"Everyone was busy scripting the Ro-Ko, MIvsRCB finals" - Bollywood actress lauds Shreyas Iyer's IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 heroics

Bollywood actress Saiyami Kher hailed PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer's glorious knock in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2. She suggested that while many manifested to see Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the final, Iyer came and 'tore the script'.

She wrote on X after Shreyas Iyer powered PBKS to a sensational win over MI:

"Everyone was busy scripting the Ro-Ko, MIvRCB finals but Shreyas came and tore that script. Punjab the eternal fighters who have been so fearless all through this season have silenced MI. Incredible from ©shreyasiyer96 what a fantastic knock under pressure. New champions loading.. who's it's going to be."

The IPL 2025 final between RCB and PBKS will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday, June 3.

