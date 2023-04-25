"It's a good time to step up and be ready for every challenge" - Gujarat Titans' David Miller ahead of Mumbai Indians game

Gujarat Titans (GT) batter David Miller reckons that it's encouraging to see his side finding ways to win despite not putting in a perfect performance in IPL 2023. However, the South African highlighted the need to be ready for bigger challenges moving forward, with games to come thick and fast.

The Titans secured a much-needed win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow after a crushing loss at the hands of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at home. The defending champions are currently fourth in the standings with eight points from six matches.

Speaking ahead of GT's fixture against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday, April 25, Miller reckoned that the seven-run win over LSG gave the Titans a massive boost.

Miller was quoted as saying by the Times of India:

"Momentum is big in this competition and coming back from a really close win gives us a lot of boosting in the games to come. If you look at the next 10 days, there will be quite a few games back-to-back, so it's a good time to step up and be ready for every challenge.

"Even when we have had errors in certain areas and played not-so-good cricket, we have been still coming out on top and I think we are finding ways to win which is very important."

The Titans have had a mixed campaign so far, winning their first two games before losing a thriller against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). They returned to winning ways by beating the Punjab Kings (PBKS) but then lost to the Rajasthan Royals. GT once again bounced back to defeat the Super Giants in their last outing.

"The last one in Lucknow was a huge win for us as a bowling unit" - David Miller

Mohit Sharma delivered an outstanding 20th over against LSG. (Credits: Twitter)

David Miller further remarked that defending 135 runs against the Super Giants was remarkable and hopes GT will maintain their momentum in the upcoming games. He explained:

"The plan is to get into a winning momentum, but I think we're playing great cricket. Just finding ways to win and continually win big occasions and if we get a few wins in the next ten days, we will go well into back end of IPL. The last one in Lucknow was a huge win for us as a bowling unit."

The two sides played only once in IPL 2022, with the Mumbai Indians emerging victorious on that ocassion.

Poll : 0 votes