"It's high time chucker Pathirana should be banned from ipl forever"- Top 10 funny memes as CSK restricts RR to 182/9 in IPL 2025 match in Guwahati

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) are hosting the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) tonight (March 30) in match 11 of IPL 2025 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and invited the hosts to bat first in the contest, considering the dew factor in the second innings.

Ad

RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a four and departed immediately in the first over, bowled by left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed. The Royals' management promoted experienced Nitish Rana to the number three position after Riyan Parag failed in the role during previous games.

The move worked wonders as Rana smashed his way to 81 (36), setting up a great platform for his side. Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed the southpaw in the 12th over with a wide delivery, which resulted in a simple stumping for MS Dhoni. Riyan Parag (37) and Shimron Hetmyer (19) then chipped in with contributions in the later phase of the innings. They helped take RR to a respectable total of 182 for nine in 20 overs.

Ad

Trending

The engaging action during the first innings of Sunday night's IPL 2025 match between RR and CSK kept the fans entertained. They conveyed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I knew any full delivery will go for boundaries"- CSK spinner Noor Ahmad after 1st innings of IPL 2025 clash vs RR

During the mid-innings break, the CSK spinner Noor Ahmad received the purple cap after picking up nine wickets from three games. Reflecting on his bowling performance, Noor said:

Ad

"It feels great to get back the Purple cap. I hope I can keep it till the end of the IPL 2025. I tried to bowl both leg break and wrong un but the wrong uns were gripping more so I bowled those more than the other one."

He continued:

"I always try to contribute for my team in any way possible be it bowling or fielding. I knew any full delivery will go for boundaries so I kept my length back. Hopefully we can chase it down if we get a good start.

At the time of the writing, CSK reached 54/2 in eight overs in a chase of 183.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback