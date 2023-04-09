"It's just a learning process" - Litton Das ahead of his maiden IPL stint

Bangladesh opener Litton Das is on the brink of joining the Kolkata Knight Riders' camp ahead of the remaining games of IPL 2023. The right-handed opener suggested that playing in the marquee T20 league should keep him in good stead for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Das is only the second Bangladesh player in the ongoing season of the IPL, with the other being Mustafizur Rahman of the Delhi Capitals. The 28-year-old went to KKR for a base price of ₹50 lakhs and could slot in place of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, given his current form.

Speaking to reporters at the Shah Jalal International Airport on Sunday before departing for Kolkata, Litton Das said he understands the uncertainty regarding his selection but is prepared for the tournament should he get a chance.

As quoted by Cricbuzz, he said:

"I don't know if I'm going to play there (for KKR) and there's no guarantee of performance there, it's just a learning process. Of course I will stay here for 20-25 days and I will try to gather ideas about all the fields so that it can help in future. As far as preparation is concerned, I have practiced and I am playing for a long time and now. Let us see what happen

The Dinajpur-born batter enjoyed a stellar T20I series against Ireland, compiling scores of 47, 83, and 5. The second T20I saw him smash a fifty off only 18 balls, the fastest half-century for Bangladesh in the format.

"I've never played any franchise league" - Litton Das

Litton Das. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Litton Das revealed that he has set no goals for himself other than playing his best cricket, given it will be his first opportunity in franchise cricket. The 28-year-old added:

"I think it's an opportunity because I've never participated in such an event and this is the first time for me. There is no such a goal. If there is an opportunity than I will try to play good cricket. As an opener I've to confident everywhere. But the team is different. I've never played any franchise league. If they play me, I will try my best."

Meanwhile, the two-time champions registered a stunning three-wicket win over the Gujarat Titans on Sunday in Ahmedabad. Rinku Singh clobbered five sixes in the final over to take the Knight Riders to their second win of IPL 2023.

