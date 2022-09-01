"It's just naturally evolved into that way" - Tim David on performing the finisher role

Global T20 star Tim David has highlighted that becoming a finisher was something he did not aim for. The all-rounder, who has played 14 T20Is for Singapore, stated that it all happened naturally.

David remains in line to make his international debut as the Australian selectors named him for the India tour and the T20 World Cup on home soil.

The Singapore-born cricketer has forced his way through compelling performances in the last two years in franchise cricket worldwide.

India for a three-match T20I series

When asked whether David wanted to be a finisher, he responded by saying that it wasn't the 'sole focus'. The explosive batter recalled migrating to Singapore after losing his contract with Western Australia in the 2018-19 season and returned to an opportunity from the Hobart Hurricanes. ESPNCricinfo quoted David saying:

"It probably hasn't been a sole focus, it's just naturally evolved into that way. My first opportunity after being released by Western Australia was to go and play for Singapore, so went and did that then came back at the opportunity to go to the Hurricanes.

"From there, the only thing I was going to do in professional cricket was play T20, so you focus on those skills and I have had more opportunities from there."

David's recent performances are worth focusing on, starting with the PSL in February 2022 to the T20 Blast in July. He hammered 278 runs in PSL 2022 at a strike rate of 194.41 and fetched a whopping INR 8.25 crores in IPL 2022.

His strike rate of 216.28 for the Mumbai Indians was the highest by any player to have faced at least 50 deliveries in a single edition. David went on to accumulate 405 runs in 17 games for Lancashire in the T20 Blast, striking at 174.56.

"At no point was being picked for Australia really something I was thinking about" - Tim David

Tim David. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Tim David, who received his first call-up to face Sri Lanka this year at home, recalled that it had come hours before preparing to fly for the PSL. The right-handed batter was happy to see George Bailey acknowledge his efforts and give him an opportunity. He added:

"To be honest, at no point was being picked for Australia really something I was thinking about. I was flying to Pakistan later that day and got the call from George and at that point, I didn't know what to do. I've always tried to make decisions that are best for my career.

"I thought that would be an opportunity for me to improve and if I could do that over a period of time then maybe I was going to be a player who could be an asset to the Australian squad. For George to be able to see that and be really supportive of that it was great."

Nevertheless, Tim David remains the only change from the squad that lifted their maiden title last year in the UAE. Hence, it would be interesting to see how Australia fit him in the line-up.

