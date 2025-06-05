"It's just the Virat factor" - Former fast-bowler's massive statement on stampede during RCB's IPL 2025 victory celebrations

Former Indian pacer Atul Wassan believes Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli achieving his long-awaited IPL success led to the over-the-top hype among fans, resulting in the unfortunate stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, June 4. Kohli's men clinched their maiden IPL title after 18 years with a six-run win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final at Ahmedabad on June 3.

However, the celebratory event with fans the following day took an unfortunate turn, with several deaths and injuries reported outside the stadium. The incident marred the parade as the RCB fans and support staff honored the fans in the arena.

Talking about the tragedy in an interview with ANI, Wassan said (via Hindustan Times):

"I think it's just the Virat factor, the connect with Virat that the fans have got worldwide. Yeah, so very sad, you know, it's tragic what I heard, and it just transpired in front of my eyes because since last night after the match, I've been doing shows, and I saw that relief on Virat's face and the kind of traction."

He continued:

"I could see that, and he had made it clear in 2016 when he lost it that it was one of his worst moments. So I think the fans got into this. They bought into this story of Virat that it was such a big thing, and when Virat got it eventually with Anushka and all, that I think is when fans went crazy."

Kohli has been with RCB since the IPL's inception in 2008. However, the franchise had lost their previous three finals in 2009, 2011, and 2016 before finally breaking through in the 18th IPL season, leading to massive celebrations from the players and fans.

Virat Kohli had an IPL 2025 season to remember for RCB

Virat Kohli was at his best with the bat in the recently concluded IPL 2025 season, scoring 657 runs in 15 matches at an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 144.71. The 36-year-old also made a massive impact in RCB wins, with all his eight half-centuries resulting in team victories.

Kohli was RCB's top scorer in the final against PBKS, setting the innings up with a 35-ball 43 as they finished on a formidable 190/9 in 20 overs.

It was a third consecutive 600+ IPL season for the champion batter, following 741 and 639-run seasons in 2023 and 2024. Kohli is also edging ever-so-close to the 9000-run mark in the IPL, as he currently sits on 8,661 runs in 267 matches.

