"It's like clearing CAT but failing in BCom" - Twitter reacts to SRH's tame defeat against MI in IPL 2024 

Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) seven-wicket defeat to the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, May 6, in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) has blown the playoffs race wide open. The visitors were ousted by a brilliant century from Suryakumar Yadav, which led MI to their first win after four successive losses.

SRH were high on confidence after defeating league leaders Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their previous encounter. After being asked to bat first by Hardik Pandya, their explosive batting unit crumbled to 96-5 from 56-0. SRH were struggling to reach the 150-run mark at one stage, but were bolstered by Pat Cummins' cameo towards the end to finish with 173-8.

MI had a hard time against the moving new ball, with SRH claiming three wickets inside the powerplay. After being reduced for 31-3, it seemed like MI might falter in a home run chase like they recently did against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

However, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav ensured that the chase progressed without any more hiccups and guided MI to victory with 16 balls to spare.

Fans highlighted how MI's win benefits a lot of other teams, and keeps them alive in the race for the playoffs. Here are some of the reactions:

"SRH's net run-rate has been hurt like Indian fans on November 19," one fan wrote.

"SRH are not the same since they last met CSK," one tweet read.

"This srh loss was much needed to keep the competition alive," one fan remarked.

SRH play their last three league matches at home

SRH have a tricky fixture list, with the trio of Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans and the Punjab Kings lined up. Their loss to MI at the Wankhede marked their final away clash of the season, as they will play their last three league stage matches at their home venue - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

"Probably a couple short, at the Wankhede you want as many as you can get. You always feel like you’re in, the wicket had a little bit in it so we were definitely in the game. I think Sanvir helped us get to that 170 instead of 150, ideally we’d have a bowler. It’s T20 cricket, and it doesn't always work out. SKY played really well. We like playing at home, we’ll wait and see what’s ahead of us," Cummins said after the defeat.

SRH's upcoming clash against LSG on Wednesday, May 8, could be crucial in deciding who qualifies for the playoffs. LSG are fifth in the points table, trailing SRH only on net run rate.

