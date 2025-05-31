"It's like Mumbai housing prices, he's that expensive" - Hardik Pandya’s massive praise for Jasprit Bumrah after GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya came up with massive praise for Jasprit Bumrah after his match-winning spell in the IPL 2025 Eliminator against Gujarat Titans (GT). The two teams squared off in Mullanpur on Friday, May 30.
Chasing a mammoth target of 229 runs for a win, GT put up a solid fight and were on track at one stage, reaching 151 in just 13.3 overs. However, Jasprit Bumrah then provided MI with a crucial breakthrough, dismissing Washington Sundar for 48 off 24 balls. Gujarat then slipped from 151/3 to 208/6. Despite the fight, they finished at 208/6 and fell short by 20 runs in the end.
During the post-match presser, MI skipper Hardik Pandya was asked about when to bowl Bumrah. He said that whenever the game is going away, he can bring the pacer on, who is a luxury to have in the team.
"Whenever you think the game is going away, just bring him (Bumrah). When you have that it's a luxury. It's like Mumbai housing prices - he's that expensive," he said.
Jasprit Bumrah bowled a terrific spell, returning with figures of 1/27 from his four overs. He was economical and picked up a big wicket that changed the direction of the game as well.
MI to face PBKS in Qualifier 2
With this win, MI will now face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the second qualifier on Sunday, June 1, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. PBKS suffered a crushing eight-wicket loss at the hands of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the first qualifier.
They were skittled out for just 101 after batting first, and RCB chased the total down in just 10 overs to progress to the IPL 2025 final. MI will carry momentum from this win, while Punjab will look to put a huge loss against RCB behind as they gear up for the second qualifier.
The winner between Mumbai and Punjab will go on to face RCB in the final on Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It is expected to be a cracking encounter as Mumbai are five-time champions while Punjab and RCB are on the hunt for their maiden IPL trophy.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS