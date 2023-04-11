"It's not about RCB loss, it's about traffic she has to face after exit"- Top 10 funny memes after crying RCB fangirl pictures went viral online

A passionate Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fan got emotional following a close loss against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday night at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB batted first in the contest after losing the toss and managed a mammoth total of 212/2 due to contributions from top-order batters Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell.

LSG looked in a dire position in the chase after a poor start. However, Marcus Stoinis (65 off 30) and Nicholas Pooran (62 off 19 balls) played scintillating knocks, bringing LSG back into contention in the match. The match went down to the final ball as RCB bowlers picked up wickets and evened the contest after Pooran's blitz.

Lucknow players Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi stole a run (byes) off the final delivery to help their side win the thrilling encounter by one wicket.

The fans in attendance experienced a roller coaster of emotions as the game ebbed and flowed continuously in the second half. Eventually, it was a heartbreak for the home crowd as LSG marginally won the match on the final ball.

One female got very emotional after the conclusion of the match. Pictures of her crying and expressing disappointment went viral on the internet after the match. The memers took the opportunity and went on to compile intriguing memes using the template.

Here are some of the memes on the matter:

"1 off 1 ball, I fancied my chances of a runout there"- RCB captain Faf du Plessis after close loss vs LSG

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Faf du Plessis conveyed disappointment after suffering a close last-ball defeat against LSG on Monday night. He reckoned that the pitch played slow during the middle overs in the first innings when they were batting.

After a brisk start, Virat Kohli and Faf could not play aggressively in that period as LSG spinners Krunal Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi bowled tight lines and strangled the run flow.

"Disappointed. Obviously they played very well in the middle. Last over, 1 off 1 ball, I fancied my chances of a runout there. Just looking at the wicket, when we were batting, it was quite slow from over 7-14," said Du Plessis.

He added:

"They had some really good power-hitting with Stoinis and Pooran. I threw all our weapons at them. Unfortunately, they took on our best bowler in Harshal Patel but he came back beautifully."

RCB will next face DC on April 15 at the same venue.

