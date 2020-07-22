It's a shame to see the T20 World Cup be postponed: Kane Williamson

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson gave his views on the postponement of the ICC T20 World Cup, saying that it was a shame to see the event getting pushed to 2021. The Sunrisers Hyderabad star also stated that he was looking forward to IPL 2020 now.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the New Zealand cricket team's practice session at Bay Oval on Wednesday (22nd July), Kane Williamson spoke about the cricket world's current situation. Since the ICC T20 World Cup will not happen this year, Kane Williamson felt that many people were now looking towards the IPL.

IPL is a fantastic tournament to be a part of and attracts such an incredible audience: Kane Williamson

After reaching the T20 World Cup semifinals in 2016, Kane Williamson and the rest of the New Zealand team would have surely been looking forward to the next edition of the global event in Australia. Unfortunately for them, the tournament will not happen this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking about the possibility of IPL happening this year and ICC's decision to postpone the T20 World Cup, Kane Williamson said:

"By all accounts the IPL, they're looking to host that tournament which is a fantastic tournament to be a part of and attracts such an incredible audience. And throughout this time there's been a natural lack of content so there is a real drive to see that happen and see it happen safely, which is first and foremost."

"It's a shame to see the World Cup be postponed but I suppose it's the nature of what we're faced with in the current climate but exciting at the potential opportunity individually to see some cricket come on to the horizon. But I think a lot of people will be looking forward to that opportunity if at all it goes ahead safely," Kane Williamson continued.

The right-handed batsman, who plays for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL, mentioned that IPL was an amazing thing for the cricket world, but in his opinion, the players need to wait for all the details to be released before making the final call.

It is worth noting that Kane Williamson's compatriot and Mumbai Indians' pacer Trent Boult had also said that he was unsure of playing in IPL 2020.

Recent reports have suggested that IPL 2020 will happen in the UAE. BCCI is reportedly waiting for approval from the government to conduct the cash-rich league in the Gulf nation.