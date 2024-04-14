"It's the sort of match where there is more focus on Sharma ji's son" - Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma ahead of Mumbai Indians' IPL 2024 clash vs CSK

Aakash Chopra has picked Rohit Sharma as the first Mumbai Indians (MI) player in focus in their IPL 2024 clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The two most successful teams in IPL history will square off at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the second game on Sunday (April 14). MI head into the much-awaited clash after registering back-to-back victories in their last two games and will want to continue the winning momentum.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra noted that the enormity of the game ensures that the focus will be on former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma.

"Mumbai has become like a juggernaut. Their batting style is at a different level. They are doing rocket batting. Since it is Mumbai-Chennai, the first player I am going to pick is Rohit Sharma. There is no doubt that he is in very good form. He is hitting at a strike rate of 200-odd and when he hits, he hits decently," he said (2:40).

"He started slightly slowly in the last match, so Ishan Kishan said that he was there to manage. Ishan's form is also good. So Ishan is there but I am going towards Rohit for a very simple reason - it's the sort of match where there is more focus on Sharma ji's son," the former India opener added.

Rohit has smashed 156 runs at an excellent strike rate of 167.74 in five innings in IPL 2024. He has a top score of 49 and will want to post his maiden half-century in the ongoing edition of the IPL against CSK.

"The focus will be on Bhau" - Aakash Chopra on Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav smashed a 19-ball 52 in Mumbai Indians' last game against RCB. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra chose Suryakumar Yadav as the second Mumbai Indians player to watch out for.

"After that, Suryakumar Yadav. The focus will be on Bhau. He did rocket-like batting in the last match. I am looking towards Suryakumar Yadav as the second player because Mumbai have started to play with a philosophy that they will cover up for their bowling, which is looking slightly weak, by posting 225 to 230-run totals," he explained (3:50).

The reputed commentator named Jasprit Bumrah ahead of Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma as the third Mumbai Indians player he is eager to watch.

"I wanted to talk about Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma but this team has a lion named Jasprit Bumrah. He is roaring as well as hunting. He shrinks the match to a 16-over affair. Jasprit Bumrah is one guy who always stands in the middle. If Mumbai bowl first, he won't let you reach the score you want to reach. If they bowl second, you will be able to hit everyone else but not him," Chopra reasoned.

Bumrah is MI's highest wicket-taker in IPL 2024. The right-arm seamer has scalped 10 wickets in five games at an exceptional economy rate of 5.95.

