"It seemed like he was just trying to find his feet earlier" - Aakash Chopra picks Rishabh Pant among 3 DC players in focus in IPL 2024 clash vs KKR

Aakash Chopra reckons Rishabh Pant is getting close to his former self heading into the Delhi Capitals' (DC) IPL 2024 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The two sides will square off in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, April 3. Pant scored a 32-ball 51 in the Capitals' 20-run win against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the same venue and will want to play another substantial knock against KKR.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra chose Pant as one of the Delhi Capitals players to watch out for in Wednesday's game.

"Let's start with Rishabh Pant because Pant is now back. He made a slow start. It seemed like he was just trying to find his feet earlier. It happens when you come after such a long layoff and his injury wasn't ordinary either. You have sports injuries but this was an accident," he reasoned (2:30).

"It changes your life's perspective. If you see his interviews, he is grateful that he is alive and playing. However, you ultimately want runs from his bat, the old Pant, and that Pant was seen. He even hit a one-handed six in the last match and a mini-helicopter against Matheesha Pathirana," the former India opener added.

Chopra noted that Pant also uses his bowlers better than David Warner did last year. He added that the Delhi Capitals skipper will be the No. 1 player in focus both as a batter and a captain.

"If he plays well, a lot of things improve" - Aakash Chopra on Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw scored a 27-ball 43 against CSK. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra picked Prithvi Shaw as the second Delhi Capitals player in focus.

"You didn't Prithvi Shaw a chance in the first two games. However, when you gave him an opportunity, he hit fours and sixes and batted well. He had a good partnership with David Warner. So let's focus on Prithvi Shaw once again. If he plays well, a lot of things improve," he said (3:50).

The cricketer-turned-commentator is also eager to watch Khaleel Ahmed because of the unique skills he brings to the table.

"Then I will remember Khaleel Ahmed. He is bowling well. I like his upside a lot. He bowls at 140 kph and swings the ball both ways. Left-arm seamers generally swing the ball in and angle the ball away. He doesn't do that. He has the ability to move the ball away, almost Sohail Tanvir-type. Left-arm fast bowlers rarely have that ability but he has it," Chopra explained (4:45).

Khaleel registered figures of 2/21 in four overs against CSK. The left-arm seamer has claimed five wickets in three games at a reasonable economy rate of 7.33

