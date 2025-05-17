"It seems like everything is falling into place" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's player availability for remainder of IPL 2025

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) would be delighted as they haven't been hit too hard due to player unavailability for the remainder of IPL 2025. He pointed out that Romario Shepherd's likely presence for the rest of the season has resolved a potential problem.

With 16 points from 11 games, RCB are placed second on the IPL 2025 points table. A win in any of their three remaining league games will secure them a berth in the playoffs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener noted that the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will benefit because of the West Indies players' potential availability for the remainder of IPL 2025.

"Gujarat Titans and RCB were a little worried. GT were slightly more worried. Of course, you have kept Kusal Mendis in place of Jos Buttler, but there is a massive difference between the two. After that, if your No. 4 Sherfane Rutherford had also gone, and Kagiso Rabada had gone from below, you would have been stuck. Rabada and Jos Buttler will go, but Sherfane Rutherford will stay," Chopra said (1:50).

"RCB have suddenly come together as a unit. It seems like everything is falling into place. It's good news for RCB because if Romario Shepherd hadn't been available after playing such a terrific knock, it would have become a bit of an issue. Then you would have been forced to play Liam Livingstone, but that's not the case now," he added.

Romario Shepherd smashed an unbeaten 53 off 14 deliveries in RCB's two-run win in their IPL 2025 clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Bengaluru on May 3. It was the Caribbean big-hitter's first knock this season after replacing Liam Livingstone, who had managed only 87 runs at an average of 17.40 in six innings, in the XI.

"When Lungi Ngidi goes, you can play Nuwan Thushara" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's seam-bowling options for remainder of IPL 2025

Lungi Ngidi registered figures of 3/30 in four overs in RCB's IPL 2025 clash against CSK. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that RCB can play Lungi Ngidi in the remaining three league games and replace him with Nuwan Thushara in the playoffs.

"You can play Lungi Ngidi, Romario Shepherd, Phil Salt and Tim David this evening. When Lungi Ngidi goes, you can play Nuwan Thushara. At least, you are not forced to play Liam Livingstone. If he is not doing well, you can leave him out, but it would have only been possible if Romario Shepherd had stayed," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Josh Hazlewood might also join the RCB squad for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

"Since Romario Shepherd is there, there is no problem. Another good news for RCB is that we are hearing that Josh Hazlewood might miss the league stage but be available for the playoffs. If that happens, another great news from RCB's perspective," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Phil Salt's non-inclusion in England's squad for the ODI series against the West Indies has also benefited RCB. He noted that the wicketkeeper-batter has only been picked for the subsequent T20I series between the two sides, implying he would be available for the playoffs.

