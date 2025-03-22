"It again seems like Kohli is at his Virat best" - Aakash Chopra on the battle to watch out for in KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 clash

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked Virat Kohli vs Varun Chakaravarthy as the battle to watch out for in the IPL 2025 clash between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He noted that the former RCB captain seems to be back to his best, considering his performances in India's 2025 Champions Trophy triumph.

KKR will host RCB in the IPL 2025 opener in Kolkata on Saturday, March 22. Kohli heads into the tournament on the back of impressive performances for the Men in Blue in the recently concluded Champions Trophy, where he amassed 218 runs at an average of 54.50 in five innings.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener opined that Kohli vs Chakaravarthy would be the most riveting contest in the IPL 2025 clash between KKR and RCB.

"The biggest battle to watch out for in this match is V for Virat and V for Varun. They are two quality operators. Virat Kohli played extremely well last year. There was criticism but he kept scoring and eventually, the Orange Cap was on his head. He took the team to the playoffs as well," he said (6:10).

"However, things changed after that. Of course, you won the T20 World Cup and then retired from T20Is, but Test cricket didn't go well, whether it was the matches at home or the BGT. However, you picked up the pieces in the Champions Trophy, and it again seems like Kohli is at his Virat best," Chopra added.

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that Kohli's performances would be crucial for RCB as the franchise has virtually an entirely new batting lineup.

"This could be a defining season because he is not getting younger by the day and it is an entirely new setup. The captain and the entire team are new. In the batting order, barring Rajat Patidar and Kohli, there is no one else from the last year. So it remains to be seen how Kohli plays," Chopra observed.

Virat Kohli will likely partner Phil Salt at the top of the order for RCB in IPL 2025. Apart from Rajat Patidar, the Bengaluru-based franchise has new batting recruits in Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Jacob Bethell, and the returning Devdutt Padikkal for the middle-order positions.

"Since the day he made a comeback, he has not looked back at all" - Aakash Chopra on Varun Chakaravarthy ahead of KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 clash

Varun Chakaravarthy picked up 21 wickets at an economy rate of 8.04 in 14 innings in IPL 2024. [P/C: iplt20.com]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Varun Chakaravarthy has been in scintillating form heading into IPL 2025.

"Varun Chakaravarthy will be in front of him (Virat Kohli). He has performed extremely well in the last two IPLs. He got a place in the Indian team due to that and has continuously picked up wickets after that. He has been outstanding. Since the day he made a comeback, he has not looked back at all," he said (7:15).

The former KKR player said he would keenly watch how Kohli tackles Chakaravarthy's variations.

"So how Varun Chakaravarthy bowls and Virat Kohli will be in front of him, that is the one battle I am really looking forward to watching because it will be an interesting battle. He will bowl googlies and flat deliveries. So how Kohli plays against spin - mouth-watering contest," Chopra observed.

Virat Kohli has scored only 40 runs off 39 deliveries against Varun Chakaravarthy. However, he has been dismissed only once by the mystery spinner. The then RCB skipper was brilliantly caught by Rahul Tripathi for a six-ball five in the two sides' first of three clashes in IPL 2021.

