"It is shocking, but it is a reality" - Aakash Chopra on DC seamer's career record after their IPL 2025 exit

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked the shortcomings in the Delhi Capitals' (DC) bowling lineup as one of the reasons for their failure to reach the IPL 2025 playoffs. He pointed out that Mukesh Kumar, one of their prominent seamers, has a 'shocking' overall record in the Indian Premier League.

Mukesh registered figures of 2/48 in four overs as DC allowed the Mumbai Indians (MI) to post 180/5 on a bowler-friendly pitch in Match 63 of IPL 2025 in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 21. The visitors were then bowled out for 121, losing the game by 59 runs and getting knocked out of the playoff race.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener reflected on the reasons behind the Delhi Capitals' IPL 2025 exit. As for their bowling department, Chopra noted that Mukesh, who has picked up 35 wickets at an economy rate of 10.32 in 31 IPL games, has been the most expensive bowler since his debut.

"They played this match with just five bowlers. Mukesh Kumar bowled decently in this match, barring the last over, although he got hit a lot in the end. However, since Mukesh Kumar has started playing in the IPL, he is the most expensive bowler. It is shocking, but it is a reality," he said (9:40).

While highlighting that the Bengal seamer has conceded an average of more than 10 runs per over in his IPL career, Chopra added that Dushmantha Chameera wasn't a great signing either.

"I think he goes at 10s or 11s an over. If you keep a minimum benchmark of 100 balls, you will find that Mukesh Kumar has been the most expensive bowler. Mustafizur Rahman came in the end. Dushmantha Chameera, again, not a great buy. He is okay. Overall, their situation was very bad," he observed.

Mukesh Kumar and Dushmantha Chameera conceded 48 runs in the last two overs in DC's IPL 2025 clash against MI. While Mukesh was smashed for 27 runs in the penultimate over, Suryakumar Yadav (73* off 43) scored 21 runs in the final over bowled by Chameera to take MI to an above-par total.

"I felt they fell prey to arrogance" - Aakash Chopra on DC's batting issues in IPL 2025

Harry Brook opted out of IPL 2025 before the start of the tournament. [P/C: Getty]

Reflecting on the Delhi Capitals' batting issues in IPL 2025, Aakash Chopra wondered why they took so long to take a replacement for Harry Brook.

"Delhi won four consecutive games, and after that, I felt they fell prey to arrogance. Harry Brook wasn't there. So, at some stage, you take his replacement. Everyone took it, but you didn't. By the time they took Sediqullah Atal, it was too late, and you couldn't play him either," he said in the same video.

The cricketer-turned-commentator questioned the DC think tank for not using KL Rahul as an opener throughout IPL 2025.

"Between 2018 and 2025, 2023 is the only year when KL Rahul hasn't scored more than 500 runs. He is a 500 to 600-run bank, and you made him open only thrice. It's a pity. He made a hundred once, scored 77 and became the Player of the Match another time, and this was the third time you made him open," Chopra observed.

Chopra added that Axar Patel and company couldn't figure out their ideal batting order.

"They made Karun Nair open, played him, and then dropped him. Sameer Rizvi came up the order. Abishek Porel was moved up and down the order. Faf du Plessis with Jake Fraser-McGurk, and then something else. Ashutosh Sharma was playing well. He won them the first match alongside Vipraj Nigam, but after that, they said it's okay if he doesn't bat," he elaborated.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra noted that the Delhi Capitals had multiple issues in IPL 2025, which might not be resolved that easily either. He highlighted that the franchise does not have too many players to release, and that letting go of Jake Fraser-McGurk and Faf du Plessis won't make a lot of money available.

