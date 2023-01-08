Aakash Chopra has lauded Suryakumar Yadav for playing another incredible knock in the third T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Rajkot on Saturday, January 7.

Suryakumar smoked an unbeaten 112 off just 51 balls as the Men in Blue posted a massive 228/5 after opting to bat first. Their bowlers then bowled out the Lankan Lions for 137 to register an emphatic 91-run win in the series decider.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra heaped praise on Suryakumar, saying:

"It seems it is Suryakumar Yadav's world, and you and I are living in it. He has struck his third T20I century. Who did he not hit and from where all have praises not come? When he plays, it is wonderful, incredible, amazing and unparalleled, and makes the match one-sided."

The former Indian opener highlighted that India's Mr 360 is enjoying a prolonged purple patch, observing:

"Suryakumar Yadav is playing differently. There are purple patches, this is the deepest shade of purple. Who struck the first century for India in 2023 - Suryakumar Yadav. He has struck three centuries."

Chopra reckons it might not take long for the Mumbai Indians (MI) batter to equal his franchise skipper in the T20I century count, elaborating:

"Rohit Sharma, with four hundreds, has scored the most T20I centuries in India's cricket history and has played a lot more cricket than him. He opens and Surya does it while batting down the order. He will make the fourth as well, he is not too far."

Rohit Sharma's four centuries are the most in T20I cricket. While all four of his centuries have come as an opener, Suryakumar has scored two tons at No. 4 and one at No. 3.

"He plays high-risk cricket but there is a method to his madness" - Aakash Chopra on Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav plays shots all around the park. [P/C: BCCI]

Chopra pointed out that Suryakumar takes calculated risks, explaining:

"He plays high-risk cricket but there is a method to his madness. He knows the fielders are not there in the areas he is targeting, so he backs himself. The scoop shot is very good, obviously it is predetermined, and the other shot he hits is over covers."

Regarding the Mumbai batter's shots over cover, the reputed commentator said:

"It is a difficult shot but it is a safe shot because there is no fielder behind cover and even if one was there, it wouldn't have made a difference as the guy was hitting sixes."

Iceland Cricket @icelandcricket The problem with Suryakumar Yadav is that he is just a bit too good for this planet's bowlers. The problem with Suryakumar Yadav is that he is just a bit too good for this planet's bowlers.

Chopra concluded by stating that Suryakumar batted intelligently and wasn't trying to hit sixes off every ball. He added that it was evident that a big score was loading when the swashbuckling batter was on 38 or 39.

