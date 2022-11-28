"It will be an exciting opportunity" - Cameron Green confirms entering IPL 2023 mini-auction

Young Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has confirmed that he will be signing up for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) mini-auction. Green hopes the exposure he gains from the tournament will help him become a better T20 player moving forward.

The 23-year-old is likely to be one of the most sought-after players in the auction. He grabbed the spotlight during Australia's T20I tour of India earlier this year, registering two fifties in three games, including a brilliant half-century off 19 balls.

The youngster also maintained a tremendous strike rate of 214.55 in the T20I series.

Speaking on the "Unplayable" podcast, Cameron Green revealed that some of his West Australian teammates spoke highly of the IPL and their experience in the tournament:

"I have registered for it. It will be an exciting opportunity. Speaking to a lot of guys, especially in the WA setup about their experiences in the IPL, they speak so highly of it. They speak about the quality coaches that you're around, the quality players that you're around.

"They're all the best in the world at their craft. It's a craft that I haven't been exposed to too much. I'm so open to wanting to learn as much as I can and that's probably one of the best environments to learn in."

Green also made it into Australia's T20 World Cup squad, coming in as late injury replacement for keeper-batter Josh Inglis. However, he played only one game and didn't make much of an impact.

"My body's in a really good place" - Cameron Green ahead of the Test summer

Cameron Green. (Image Credits: Getty)

While Green wishes he had a few red-ball matches leading up to their upcoming Test season,he is confident of getting into his stride as the summer progresses. The all-rounder added:

"My body's in a really good place. You always wish you had a couple of red-ball games under your belt just to kind of get into that rhythm. But thankfully I'm the fifth bowler on the team so I can work my way in.

"Hopefully I can work my way into the series. Not managed, just not having too high expectations on yourself. With your rhythm, you might bowl 15 overs over a day, but I'm probably not used to it. So you work into the series that way."

Australia's first Test of the summer gets underway against the West Indies on November 30 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

