"Jab tak tum mere saath ho, mujhe haraane wala paida nahi hua mama"- Top 10 funny memes after KKR's thumping win vs SRH in IPL 2024 Qualifier 1

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024 on Tuesday (May 21) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Courtesy of the win, KKR advanced to the finals, while SRH will face the winner of the eliminator match in the second qualifier.

After opting to bat first, the SunRisers got all-out for 159 in 19.3 overs. Their top-order collapsed in the crucial match, which dented their chances of reaching a competitive total. Rahul Tripathi (55), Heinrich Klaasen (32), and Pat Cummins (30) were the only batters to chip in with decent contributions for the Hyderabad team. Mitchell Starc (3/34) and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/26) stole the show with the ball for KKR.

It was one-way traffic in the second innings as the Knight Riders cruised to 164/2 in 13.2 overs to bag a thumping win. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (23) and Sunil Narine (21) gave them a brisk start in the powerplay. Venkatesh Iyer (51*) and Shreyas Iyer (58*) then hit blistering half-centuries to finish the chase in a hurry.

Fans on social media enjoyed the one-sided IPL 2024 match between KKR and SRH on Tuesday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms like X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"When you have variety in the bowling lineup, it is just mesmerizing"- KKR captain Shreyas Iyer after winning against SRH in IPL 2024

After the conclusion of the match, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer reflected on the win, saying:

"Elated by the performances. The responsibility was important and the way we stood for each other was pleasing for the eyes. It's not easy to keep travelling, yeah I think it's important to stay in the present and that is what we did. That's what we thrive on. Yeah brilliant bowling performance. Each and every bowler stood up to the occasion."

He continued:

"At one stage SRH were closing at 9 an over and the wickets were imperative at this stage. When you have variety in the bowling line up, it is just mesmerizing. They have been true in their work ethics and the way they have been capitalising is great.

"The way Gurbaz came in, he gave an impactful start for us. We have to see we carry forward the same run rate. It's important to enjoy the moment and come the match day we will be in the zone."

RCB will square off against RR in the Eliminator of IPL 2024 on Wednesday (May 22) at the same venue in Ahmedabad.

