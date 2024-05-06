The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) posted a decent total of 173/8 in the first innings of their IPL 2024 match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium.

MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. Travis Head rode his luck in the powerplay and survived multiple times to give SRH a brisk start with a 56-run opening partnership in 5.5 overs. His partner Abhishek Sharma struggled for timing at the other end and scored a sedate 11 (16) before Jasprit Bumrah castled him out at the end of the powerplay.

Things went downhill for the SunRisers after a good powerplay as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals, which derailed their innings. Piyush Chawla and Hardik Pandya were responsible for the damage as they scalped three wickets each to help MI reduce the visiting team to 136/8 in 17 overs.

SRH captain Pat Cummins then played a wonderful cameo of 35* (17) in the last three overs and took his side to a respectable total of 173.

Fans enjoyed the first innings of the 55th match of IPL 2024 between MI and SRH. They expressed their reactions to the action by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes:

"173 won't be easy, we have to bat well"- Veteran spinner Piyush Chawla after helping MI restrict SRH to 173/8 in IPL 2024 clash

At the mid-innings break, MI leg-spinner Piyush Chawla reflected on the action that unfolded during the first innings, saying:

"Well it's not gripping that much as dew has already come in but for the seamers there was some help. Especially this year's IPL you see the batters going for the pitched-up deliveries so I have realised to bowl that length on any wicket."

Chawla added:

"New ball will be very important. Once it goes on the outfield it will get heavy. 173 won't be easy, we have to bat well. No there wasn't any help for the spinners on this wicket to be honest."

What was your favorite moment during the first innings of tonight's IPL 2024 match? Let us know in the comments section.

