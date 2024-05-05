“Jaha matter bade hote hai waha finisher of finishers Dinesh Karthik khade hote hai”- Fans react after Karthik's cameo helps RCB beat GT in IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik received love from fans after his match-winning cameo in the IPL 2024 match against Gujarat Titans (GT). The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru hosted the clash on Saturday, May 4.

The match seemed to be one-sided in favor of the home team for the majority of the time until the half-stage of the second innings. However, the RCB batting line-up collapsed unceremoniously at that point.

Chasing a target of 148 set by GT, the Royal Challengers cruised through the powerplay by scoring 92/0 in just 5.4 overs. It came on the back of Faf du Plessis' blazing knock of 64 (23). His departure on the next ball created an opening for GT. They used it well and reduced RCB to 117/6 in 10.4 overs to raise the hopes of their fans.

Dinesh Karthik handled the tricky situation well and ensured the safe passage of the Royal Challengers side to the winning shores with a decent cameo of 21* (12). Swapnil Singh (15*) assisted him well as the duo took their side over the line in the 14th over.

One of the fans was impressed with Dinesh's finishing prowess and praised him through X.

“Jaha matter bade hote hai waha finisher of finishers Dinesh Karthik khade hote hai,” he wrote.

Here are some of the other top reactions:

One fan urged the Indian team selectors to reconsider their decisions and include Karthik in the squad considering his stellar form as finisher in the IPL.

"The best finisher Dinesh Karthik saves RCB from their classic bottle job. Time is still there for selectors to make the right call," he wrote on X.

Dinesh Karthik also got a request from one RCB fan to continue playing for a couple more years following his match-saving cameo against GT.

"Play few more years man," the fan wrote.

One of the X users was impressed with the way Karthik handled the pressure situation against GT in the chase. Expressing his reaction to the knock, he wrote:

"Talk about the sheer determination and composure displayed by Dinesh Karthik to bring RCB over the line in such a fine finish!."

"Was a good toss to win"- Dinesh Karthik after RCB's 4-wicket win against GT in IPL 2024 clash

After the conclusion of the match, Dinesh Karthik reflected on the win and said:

"Yesterday it rained, there was bit of moisture. Was a good toss to win for us but no matter what the pitch it is, it is quite a task to keep them to a score we did. The way Faf and Virat batted I don't think we could have played those shots if we batted first but it's also there class."

Shedding light on his conversations with Swapnil Singh during their match-winning partnership, he added:

"I told Swapnil to play for the ball. Then he asked me if sweep was the option and I said if you are trying to play it don't play half hearted and those two sweep shots turned out to be very important."

Karthik and RCB will be back in action on Thursday (May 9) when they will face Punjab Kings in Dharamshala.

