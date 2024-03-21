"Jai Shree Raam " - South African cricketer Keshav Maharaj visits Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

South African left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj paid a visit to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to seek blessings ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

Maharaj has joined the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the campaign. However, the franchise clarified that the 34-year-old will train with the team but won't be part of the official squad.

The veteran cricketer had posted a special message for Indian fans after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ayodhya Ram Mandir and had also expressed his desire to offer prayers at the temple.

Taking to his official Instagram handle on Thursday, March 21, Maharaj shared a picture from his visit. He captioned the post:

"Jai Shree Raam 🙏🕉️ Blessings to everyone 🙏."

Along with Keshav Maharaj, LSG head coach Justin Langer, fielding coach Jonty Rhodes, and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi also visited the Ayodhya Temple to seek the blessings of Lord Ram.

It is worth mentioning that the song 'Ram Siya Ram' was played in the stadium whenever Keshav Maharaj walked out to bat during South Africa's home series against India in December. He had revealed that he had himself asked the media person to play the devotional song.

LSG spinner Ravi Bishnoi also sought Lord Ram's blessing ahead of IPL 2024

LSG leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi also visited the Ayodhya Ram Mandir ahead of IPL 2024. The talented bowler shared a post on his Instagram handle, in which he could be seen praying at the iconic temple.

Bishnoi captioned the post:

"Jai shree Ram 🙌🙏"

Bishnoi was LSG's leading wicket-taker in IPL 2023, bagging 16 scalps from 14 innings at an impressive economy rate of 7.74. Lucknow qualified for the playoffs after finishing third in the points table following the league stage.

However, their campaign ended following a heartbreaking 81-run defeat to Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator. Chasing a stiff 183-run target, they were bundled out for a paltry score of 101.

Lucknow will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their opening match of IPL 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, March 24.