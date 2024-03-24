Jaipur weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the RR vs LSG match in IPL 2024?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, March 24.

Led by Sanju Samson, RR have struggled for inconsistency big time. Last year, they finished fifth in the points table and missed a playoff berth. They will look to get off to a winning start on Sunday and set the record straight.

LSG, on the other hand, have made it to the playoffs in both seasons they have participated. They will look to go one step ahead this term and lift the trophy, under the leadership of head coach Justin Langer and skipper KL Rahul.

With two heavyweight teams going loggerhead on Sunday afternoon, fans are expected to flock to the stadium in huge numbers. Much to the delight of them, there is no chance of rain at all in Jaipur during the game. There would also be relatively less cloud cover during the game. Thus, a full 40 overs of the game is expected.

According to Accuweather, the temperature would hover between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius, with the humidity ranging in the 20s.

"The more they concentrate on doing well for LSG, their chances will increase" - Justin Langer on KL Rahul and Ravi Bishnoi's World Cup hope

Lucknow Super Giants head coach Justin Langer feels if KL Rahul and Ravi Bishnoi could help the team win IPL 2024 trophy, their chance of making it to India's T20 World Cup squad will increase substantially.

Speaking to reporters in a press conference, Langer said:

"If KL can captain LSG to the IPL title, that means he would've captained well, batted well and kept wickets well. The message for players like KL and Bishi (Bishnoi) would be that the more they concentrate on doing well for LSG, their chances (of T20 World Cup) will increase."

Do you think KL Rahul deserves a place in India's T20 World Cup squad? Let us know in the comment box.