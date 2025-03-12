"JaisBall season has arrived"- RR welcomes Yashasvi Jaiswal to camp ahead of IPL 2025 with a special video [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) announced the arrival of flamboyant opener Yashasvi Jaiswal to the team camp ahead of IPL 2025 with a special video on social media. Jaiswal was retained by the Royals before the mega auction last December for ₹18 crore.

Ad

The southpaw was last seen on the field during the ODI series against England in February. He was initially selected in the Indian squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy but was later replaced by Varun Chakaravarthy.

The Rajasthan franchise took to its official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and shared a video to welcome Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of the upcoming season. The post was captioned:

"JaisBall season has arrived"

Ad

Trending

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

RR will face SRH in their opening match of IPL 2025 on March 23 in Hyderabad

Following a loss in Qualifier 2 last season, RR will hope for a better showing in IPL 2025 and go all the way, having reinforced their squad at the mega auction with quality international players like Jofra Archer and Wanindu Hasaranga.

The Royals' campaign in the upcoming season will begin with a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on March 23. It is the first-afternoon game of IPL 2025.

Ad

Here is RR's complete schedule for IPL 2025: (All timings are in IST)

March 23: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad, 4 pm

March 26: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati, 8 pm

March 30: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati, 8 pm

April 5: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Mullanpur, 8 pm

April 9: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad, 8 pm

April 13: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Jaipur, 4 pm

April 16: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals in Delhi, 8 pm

Ad

April 19: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur, 8 pm

April 24: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru, 8 pm

April 28: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, 8 pm

May 1: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians in Jaipur, 8 pm

May 4: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata, 4 pm

May 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Chennai, 8 pm

May 16: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings in Jaipur, 8 pm

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️