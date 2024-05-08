"Jaiswal has got a very good chance to do so" - Brian Lara backs young Indian opener to break his records

West Indian legend Brian Lara backed young Indian sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal to break his records, including the coveted 400 runs in a Test innings. Lara remains one of the few batters with over 10,000 runs in Tests and ODIs, including the holder of the highest individual Test and first-class score of 400* and 501*.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal has enjoyed tremendous success in his young international career that started in July last year. The 22-year-old has already scored two double-centuries in his 9 Tests.

In an interaction with PTI editors arranged by Star Sports, Lara hailed Jaiswal by saying:

"If I feel my records are threatened, Jaiswal has got a very good chance to do so. He has got capabilities, couple of double hundreds already. He is that good."

The champion cricketer also felt his 400* will likely be threatened only by batters that score quickly.

"I think now, the pace that these guys are batting at. And you look at the guys over the years who have challenged that 300-mark and plus. It's Chris Gayle. It's Virender Sehwag. It's Sanath Jayasuriya, It's Inzamam-ul-Haq. It's Matthew Hayden. These are guys who destroy bowling attacks. you would not say that for a Rahul Dravid or Steve Smith in the present case. But a player who likes to score quickly, will have an opportunity," stated Lara.

He added:

"You know, Jaiswal, I mean, I was in Australia when David Warner came close and you know, he's an aggressive player. So I believe yes, I think it will be broken at some point in time. I think it has to be that person's destiny. Everything has to fall into place. And... I look forward to that time. I hope it happens, while I'm still around."

Jaiswal is coming off a remarkable five-Test series at home against England, scoring 712 runs (second most in a red-ball series by an Indian) at an average of 89 with 2 double tons.

During his illustrious career, Lara scored the 3rd most 200s in Tests, behind only Sir Donald Bradman and Kumar Sangakkara. The legendary batter also smashed 2 300+ scores with his 375* and 400*, both coming against England.

"What I like about him is that he is very humble and willing to work" - Brian Lara on Yashasvi Jaiswal

Brian Lara praised Yashasvi Jaiswal for his willingness to learn and remain humble during their interactions.

Earlier in the season, the Indian youngster ran to hug the West Indian legend after the match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in Jaipur. Jaiswal had also scored a match-winning century in that contest.

"The only thing I can reveal about that (conversation) is I think he is an outstanding young cricketer. what I like about him is that he is very humble and willing to work. The first time I met him (last year), I immediately found myself attached to him. After the game (SRH vs Royals), I went to the hotel with a friend of mine from the Caribbean who knew Jos Buttler," said Lara.

He continued:

"It was midnight and Jaiswal found me. I promise you I left the hotel at 4 in the morning. He just wanted to hear more and more and more. That is one of his amazing traits. His ability to want to learn as much as possible. Our conversations are about trying to make him a better cricketer. I am available for anyone that has my number. I am happy to talk cricket."

Jaiswal is currently going through an inconsistent run in the ongoing IPL, with 320 runs at an average of 32 in 11 outings.

The southpaw will be back in action when RR takes on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their next encounter on Sunday, May 12.

