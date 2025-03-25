"Jaldi se bhaag jaa" - Pitch invader reveals Virat Kohli's words during KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 opener

Rituparno Pakhira, the fan who hugged Virat Kohli during the IPL 2025 opening match between KKR and RCB, has revealed what Kohli told him after the hug. The incident had occurred when RCB were batting while chasing 175 against Kolkata at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 22.

The high school student breached security to enter the ground and invade the pitch to hug Virat Kohli during the game. He bent down to touch Kohli's feet before the star batter asked him to get up and security ushered him off the field.

Pakhira claimed that Kohli asked him to run away quickly the moment he touched his feet. He added that Kohli asked the security not to hit him.

“The moment I touched his feet, Virat Kohli sir, asked my name and said, ‘Jaldi se bhaag jaa (run away fast). He even asked the security to not hit me,” he was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Pakhira was arrested and sent to police custody for a day. He has also been banned from entering the Eden Gardens till the end of the IPL 2025 season.

Virat Kohli begins IPL 2025 with an unbeaten fifty

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli began the IPL 2025 season with a brilliant knock in RCB's opening game against KKR. Bowling first, RCB restricted Kolkata to 174/8. Chasing 175, Kohli and Phil Salt set the foundation for the chase with a 95-run stand for the opening wicket.

Playing the anchor role and batting throughout the innings, Kohli remained unbeaten on 59 off 36 balls, hitting four boundaries and three sixes at a strike-rate of 163.89. The star batter ensured that RCB got over the line comfortably with seven wickets and 22 balls to spare.

Notably, the 36-year-old won the Orange Cap in IPL 2024, smashing 741 runs from 15 matches as RCB made the playoffs. The Bangalore-based franchise will hope he can replicate the same form this season and help them to their maiden IPL title.

RCB will next be in action against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai on Friday, March 28.

