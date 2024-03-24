“Jalwa hai hmara” – Fans react to Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 82 off 52 balls in RR vs LSG IPL 2024 clash

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson led from the front against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 fixture at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday (March 24).

The right-handed batter stayed unbeaten on 82 runs off 52 balls at a stunning strike rate of 157.69, including six maximums and three boundaries. He also shared a 94-run partnership with Riyan Parag for the third wicket.

Last year, Samson had amassed 362 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 153.39, including three half-centuries. Since 2020, he has been exceptional in the opening game for the Royals.

He will now look to carry his sublime form throughout the tournament to make a case for himself in India's squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in the US and Caribbean in June.

Overall, the wicketkeeper-batter has scored 3970 runs in 153 games at a strike rate of 137.56, hitting three tons and 21 half-centuries. As a skipper, Samson led RR to seven wins in 14 games last season as his team finished fifth in the points table. He was retained ahead of IPL 2024 for INR 14 crore.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) lauded Sanju Samson for his exploits with the bat for RR in their IPL 2024 opener.

“Sanju Samson be like – jalwa hai hmara.”

Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag help RR set a 194-run target for LSG in IPL 2024 clash

A clinical batting performance from Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag helped Rajasthan Royals post 193/4 against LSG in their allotted 20 overs on Sunday.

Apart from Samson, Parag scored 43 runs off 29 deliveries, including three sixes and one boundary. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel also chipped in, with 24 (12) and 20*(12), respectively.

Naveen-ul-Haq starred with the ball for LSG, bagging two wickets. Mohsin Khan and Ravi Bishnoi bagged one wicket apiece.

The Royals will now look to avenge their last season’s loss to LSG by 10 runs.

Follow the RR vs LSG IPL 2024 clash live score and updates here.