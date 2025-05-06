Jasprit Bumrah castles Shubman Gill with a peach shortly after rain delay in MI vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah claimed the crucial wicket of Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill for 43 in the IPL 2025 match in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 6. The pacer knocked back Gill's off-stump with a ball that moved in sharply after pitching, and the batter, who was rooted to the crease, had no answer to the delivery.

The dismissal came at a critical juncture in the match, as a well-set Gill had cracked a boundary earlier in the over. It also meant that for the first time in IPL 2025, none of GT's top-three batters crossed the 50-run mark in the innings.

Rain interrupted play for 26 minutes with GT well-placed to track down the target at 107/2 after 14 overs. But Gill's dismissal immediately after resumption of play put the match back on a knife's edge.

Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler put GT in driver's seat before rain arrives

After GT lost Sai Sudharsan for five inside the powerplay, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler braved two spells of rain and strong winds around the Wankhede Stadium to put on 72 runs for the second wicket.

Buttler was dismissed for 30 by concussion substitute Ashwani Kumar, but Sherfane Rutherford took 15 runs off one Will Jacks over to restore the momentum for GT. However, a third spell of rain at the venue led to a stoppage in play with GT needing 49 runs off 36 balls.

After taking Gill's wicket, Trent Boult removed Rutherford in the following over to bring MI further into the match. At the time of writing, GT were 132/6 after 18 overs with Rahul Tewatia and Gerald Coetzee at the crease. A win for either side in this match would see them climb to the top of the points table.

