Jasprit Bumrah delivers two wonderful yorkers to complete his 4-wicket haul during MI vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) stalwart Jasprit Bumrah delivered two amazing yorkers to finish with a four-wicket haul during the IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai hosted the game on Sunday, April 27.

Ad

In a steep chase of 216, LSG was in the hunt till the 16th over when the big-hitting duo of David Miller and Abdul Samad were at the crease. MI skipper Hardik Pandya brought in his lead pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, into the attack, hoping for a breakthrough.

The move reaped rich dividends as Bumrah dismissed Miller on the second ball. He then cleaned up Abdul Samad and Avesh Khan on the last two deliveries of the 16th over to put Mumbai Indians on the brink of victory.

Ad

Trending

You can watch the wickets in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jasprit Bumrah finished with magnificent figures of 4-0-22-4 as MI skittled out LSG for 160 in 20 overs and won the match by 54 runs.

"Everyone's chipping in, which is fantastic"- MI captain Hardik Pandya after win vs LSG in IPL 2025 match in Mumbai

At the post-match presentation, Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya expressed satisfaction after the victory and lauded his mates for putting in a collective performance.

Ad

"The momentum which we had, carrying that momentum and the way everyone is clicking has been fantastic. All credit to the atmosphere and the kids, they created that atmosphere for us. More than the team, we had to do it for them so very glad for that. The way everyone kept taking their chances - in the end as well, " Hardik said.

Ad

Pandya continued:

"Surya played an unbelievable innings. I can count everyone who came in and chipped in wonderfully and especially the bowlers - we knew we had to kill the game and we were spot on. Good teams are made about that where everyone comes in and chips in. Whenever the team needs them, they put their hands up. Everyone's chipping in, which is fantastic."

MI will next face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, May 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna I'm a passionate cricket enthusiast with over six years of experience in the world of cricket journalism. My journey began out of a deep love for the sport and a desire to share insightful analysis, compelling stories, and the latest updates with fellow cricket fans around the globe. My writing is driven by a commitment to delivering accurate, engaging, and thought-provoking content that resonates with readers of all levels, from casual fans to die-hard aficionados. My articles, infused with deep insights and engaging storytelling, have captivated a dedicated readership, amassing over 29 million reads. Join me on this exciting journey as we celebrate the wonderful world of cricket together! Know More