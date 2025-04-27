Jasprit Bumrah delivers two wonderful yorkers to complete his 4-wicket haul during MI vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) stalwart Jasprit Bumrah delivered two amazing yorkers to finish with a four-wicket haul during the IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai hosted the game on Sunday, April 27.
In a steep chase of 216, LSG was in the hunt till the 16th over when the big-hitting duo of David Miller and Abdul Samad were at the crease. MI skipper Hardik Pandya brought in his lead pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, into the attack, hoping for a breakthrough.
The move reaped rich dividends as Bumrah dismissed Miller on the second ball. He then cleaned up Abdul Samad and Avesh Khan on the last two deliveries of the 16th over to put Mumbai Indians on the brink of victory.
Jasprit Bumrah finished with magnificent figures of 4-0-22-4 as MI skittled out LSG for 160 in 20 overs and won the match by 54 runs.
"Everyone's chipping in, which is fantastic"- MI captain Hardik Pandya after win vs LSG in IPL 2025 match in Mumbai
At the post-match presentation, Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya expressed satisfaction after the victory and lauded his mates for putting in a collective performance.
"The momentum which we had, carrying that momentum and the way everyone is clicking has been fantastic. All credit to the atmosphere and the kids, they created that atmosphere for us. More than the team, we had to do it for them so very glad for that. The way everyone kept taking their chances - in the end as well, " Hardik said.
Pandya continued:
"Surya played an unbelievable innings. I can count everyone who came in and chipped in wonderfully and especially the bowlers - we knew we had to kill the game and we were spot on. Good teams are made about that where everyone comes in and chips in. Whenever the team needs them, they put their hands up. Everyone's chipping in, which is fantastic."
MI will next face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, May 1.
