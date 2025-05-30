Jasprit Bumrah floors Washington Sundar with a sensational yorker, sends him back for 48 off 24 in GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Washington Sundar for 48 off 24 in the IPL 2025 Eliminator clash in Mullanpur on Friday, May 30. The 31-year-old delivered a scorching yorker, and the ball squeezed in between Sundar's legs to knock the leg stump back in the 14th over.

It was a wicket that MI desperately needed as Sundar and Sai Sudharsan were taking the MI bowling attack to the cleaners on an excellent batting surface and a dew-filled outfield in Mullanpur.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

The Tamil Nadu batting pair had put on 84 runs in 44 balls to give GT an outside chance to chase down the 229-run target. The 2022 IPL champions suffered a early dent when Trent Boult trapped Shubman Gill lbw in the first over.

Sai Sudharsan falls for 80 as the pressure mounts on GT in must-win clash

Chasing 229 runs for victory, GT lost their captain Shubman Gill for just one run in the first over. The onus fell on Sai Sudharsan to get the innings going and he did so, first with Kusal Mendis and then with Washington Sundar.

The southpaw played some sublime strokes and put on 64 runs with Mendis for the second wicket to bring GT back into the chase. Sundar's dismissal meant that Sudharsan and the other batters held the key for the 2022 IPL champions to win the game. The pressure further mounted on GT when Sudharsan fell for 80 off 49 balls, bowled by Richard Gleeson.

In the first innings, a 50-ball 81 from Rohit Sharma paved the way for MI to reach 228/5 after 20 overs. Jonny Bairstow marked his MI debut with a 22-ball 47 and useful contributions from Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Tilak Varma took the five-time champions to a massive score in a must-win match.

At the time of writing, GT were 193/4 after 18 overs with Sherfane Rutherford and Rahul Tewatia at the crease.

