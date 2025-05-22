Jasprit Bumrah knocks over Mustafizur Rahman with a superb yorker to send MI into the IPL 2025 playoffs and knock out DC [Watch]

Jasprit Bumrah knocked over Mustafizur Rahman's stumps with a brilliant yorker to finish the game for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday, May 21. MI registered a convincing 59-run victory at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and advanced to the playoffs.

MI batted first and notched up a competitive total of 180 for five on a slow pitch, inspired by a brilliant knock of 73* (43) from their batting linchpin Suryakumar Yadav. Mumbai bowlers then performed magnificently and restricted DC to 121 in 18.2 overs to win the match for their side.

MI bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah stole the show with a sensational spell of 3.2-0-12-3. He also finished the match in style for the hosts by cleaning up DC's last batter, Mustafizur Rahman, with a yorker.

You can watch MI's winning moment in the video below:

"As a unit, we were great with the ball"- Mitchell Santner after MI's comfortable win vs DC in IPL 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium

MI's left-arm orthodox spinner Mitchell Santner took three wickets and conceded only 11 runs in his wonderful four-over spell. After the match, Santner shed light on his thought process during his spell and the nature of the pitch, saying (via Cricbuzz):

"It was a slightly slower wicket with the red soil. The more overspin you bowl, the more you get out of it. Today, that was my job, mix it up and keep the batters guessing, it was nice to see it spin. I bowl stump-to-stump, obviously there was a little bit. As a unit, we were great with the ball. But it was set-up by SKY and Naman to get us to 180 which was probably over par on that wicket."

"We have shown that in the last few games, the guys up top trying to swing the ball and it's always nice to have someone like Bumrah to bowl at the back end of the powerplay and obviously at the end. We learnt from the Delhi boys that cutters into the wicket looked like they were holding, slower wicket than we thought at the toss for sure. We adapted well and there was a bit of spin," Santner continued.

MI will next face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their final league game of IPL 2025 on Monday, May 26, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

