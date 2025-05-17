  • home icon
  Jasprit Bumrah smashes big hits in the nets ahead of MI vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Jasprit Bumrah smashes big hits in the nets ahead of MI vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified May 17, 2025 15:06 IST
2025 IPL - Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Titans - Source: Getty
Jasprit Bumrah has claimed 13 wickets in IPL 2025 (Source: Getty)

Mumbai Indians (MI) veteran pacer Jasprit Bumrah was impressive in the recent nets session, as he hit a few powerful shots and showcased his batting prowess ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash with the Delhi Capitals (DC). The two teams are set to face off in the 63rd match of the season on Wednesday, May 21, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In preparation for this encounter, Bumrah hit the nets, smashing several big shots. On Saturday, May 17, the five-time winners shared a video of the practice session on their official Instagram handle, captioning it:

“BOOM BOOM..with the bat.”
Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians are fourth in the points table with 14 points from 12 games, while the Delhi Capitals are fifth with 13 points from 11 matches.

Bumrah has delivered brilliant performances with the ball so far this season. The pacer has played eight matches, taking 13 wickets, with his standout figures being 4/22 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 27. In total, Bumrah has appeared in 141 IPL matches, claiming 178 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls.

MI defeated DC by 12 runs in their IPL 2025 encounter in Delhi

The Mumbai Indians will face the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, May 21, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This game will serve as a reverse fixture, as the two teams previously met in the 29th match of the season on April 13 in Delhi.

Put into bat, Mumbai posted a total of 205/5, with Tilak Varma leading the charge, scoring a brilliant 59 runs off 33 balls, including six fours and three sixes.

In reply, Abishek Porel (33) and Karun Nair (89) impressed for DC, as the Capitals were 140/3 after 12 overs. However, Mumbai's bowlers mounted a superb comeback, as DC collapsed from 135/3 to 193 all out, with Mumbai winning by 12 runs. Karn Sharma was the standout bowler for the visitors, picking up three wickets.

Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma

Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Edited by Parag Jain
