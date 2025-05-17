Jasprit Bumrah smashes big hits in the nets ahead of MI vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) veteran pacer Jasprit Bumrah was impressive in the recent nets session, as he hit a few powerful shots and showcased his batting prowess ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash with the Delhi Capitals (DC). The two teams are set to face off in the 63rd match of the season on Wednesday, May 21, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In preparation for this encounter, Bumrah hit the nets, smashing several big shots. On Saturday, May 17, the five-time winners shared a video of the practice session on their official Instagram handle, captioning it:

“BOOM BOOM..with the bat.”

Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians are fourth in the points table with 14 points from 12 games, while the Delhi Capitals are fifth with 13 points from 11 matches.

Bumrah has delivered brilliant performances with the ball so far this season. The pacer has played eight matches, taking 13 wickets, with his standout figures being 4/22 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 27. In total, Bumrah has appeared in 141 IPL matches, claiming 178 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls.

MI defeated DC by 12 runs in their IPL 2025 encounter in Delhi

The Mumbai Indians will face the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, May 21, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This game will serve as a reverse fixture, as the two teams previously met in the 29th match of the season on April 13 in Delhi.

Put into bat, Mumbai posted a total of 205/5, with Tilak Varma leading the charge, scoring a brilliant 59 runs off 33 balls, including six fours and three sixes.

In reply, Abishek Porel (33) and Karun Nair (89) impressed for DC, as the Capitals were 140/3 after 12 overs. However, Mumbai's bowlers mounted a superb comeback, as DC collapsed from 135/3 to 193 all out, with Mumbai winning by 12 runs. Karn Sharma was the standout bowler for the visitors, picking up three wickets.

