Jasprit Bumrah spotted bowling at NCA during IPL 2025 [Watch]

Team India and Mumbai Indians (MI) bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was recently spotted bowling at the NCA in Bengaluru as he recovers from a back injury. The 31-year-old pacer sustained the injury during the fifth Test of the BGT series against Australia in Sydney in January.

It forced him to miss the 2025 Champions Trophy, which India won earlier this month following brilliant performances from spinners on turning tracks in Dubai. MI also played their first two games of IPL 2025 without Bumrah and ended up losing on both occasions, with their bowling looking unimpressive in the absence of their spearhead. Bumrah will also not be available for tonight's IPL 2025 match between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and MI at the Wakhede Stadium in Mumbai.

An X user posted a video on social media to give MI fans a positive update about Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the remaining games of IPL 2025. In it, the ace pacer could be seen bowling in the nets, aiming to make a comeback after recovery.

You can watch the video below:

"They are missing a proper, proper fast bowler"- Aakash Chopra on MI's bowling attack in absence of Jasprit Bumrah during IPL 2025

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra recently pointed out that MI is missing a proper fast bowler in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah after they suffered a loss against KKR. Speaking on the matter in a video on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the cricketer-turned-commentator stated:

"You are missing Bumrah but you are not using the resources at your disposal properly. The ball was even reversing this time, but that much penetration was not seen because all three bowlers - Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar and Hardik Pandya - bowl at 135 kph. They are missing a proper, proper fast bowler. Bring Bumrah or else you will get stuck."

He continued:

"Mujeeb (Ur Rahman) was playing but Vignesh Puthur wasn't. Puthur picked up three wickets in the last match and you didn't play him. The selection disappointed me a little. (Mitchell) Santner bowled only three overs and Mujeeb bowled only two. Satyanarayana Raju does well, but you had saved only the death overs for him. He is a bit of a death specialist, but I don't think they are getting it right."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

