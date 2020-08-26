Jemimah Rodrigues picks her favourite current and former Indian cricketer

Indian women's cricket team star Jemimah Rodrigues named her favourite current and former cricketer. While she named the legendary Sachin Tendulkar as her inspiration growing up, she stated that she loves watching current Indian limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma.

In an exclusive interview with Shanivi Sadana on Sportskeeda Cricket's Facebook page, Jemimah Rodrigues touched upon a variety of topics, such as her early days in cricket and the women's Indian Premier League (IPL).

When asked about the cricketer she looked up to in her younger days, the 19-year-old named the 'Master Blaster'.

"When I was a child, not just me but everyone in India, it's always been Sachin Tendulkar. Growing up, only one name I knew in cricket and that was Sachin Tendulkar. If he's batting, India's winning. Once he's out, the TVs go off. That's how it was. So growing up, it was definitely Sachin sir."

'I really love Rohit Sharma's batting' - Jemimah Rodrigues

Rodrigues said that Tendulkar is still among her favourites

Jemimah Rodrigues continued by saying that Tendulkar is still among her favourite cricketers, and named Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma as well.

"Now Sachin sir is still there, and also Rohit Sharma, I really love his batting."

Jemimah Rodrigues has already amassed 16 WODI and 43 WT20I appearances for the Indian team, despite being only 19 years of age. With 372 and 930 runs respectively in the two formats, the young batswoman is widely regarded as the future of the Indian women's cricket team.

She can be seen in action in October in the Women's T20 Challenge, in which she will represent the IPL Supernovas.

The Supernovas have won both the editions of the Women's T20 Challenge so far, and will look to complete a three-peat next month. Interestingly, Jemimah Rodrigues was adjudged the Player of the Series in the 2019 edition of the tournament.