"I just think whether Kane or Gary Stead reading it will call me next day" - Jimmy Neesham reveals his Twitter mantra

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, who is as famous for his Twitter tattles as his cricketing accomplishments, revealed his 'decision-making' mantra behind his hilarious posts on Saturday.

In a conversation with R. Ashwin on his YouTube channel, Jimmy Neesham said that before every tweet, he considers whether reading it will prompt a call from his skipper Kane Williamson or head coach Gary Stead. Based on this, he calculates the 'trouble' factor before posting anything for his over 267 thousand followers.

"I think there's a lot of decision-making required to know what reply will get you into trouble or what will be fine. I think that's the main decision I make before replying. I just imagine, you know, Kane or Gary Stead or someone else reading this, whether they are going to pick up their phone or call me the next day or will they be just like 'Oh, there's Jimmy'," said Neesham.

Currently ranked 66th in the ICC rankings for bowlers, Jimmy Neesham has played 12 Tests, 66 ODIs and 29 T20Is for New Zealand. He was a part of the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 and is likely to return for the second half of the season as well.

Jimmy Neesham on why his most Twitter replies are to Indians

🤝 @JimmyNeesh has extended his stay with the Club and will be available for selection for part of this year’s @RoyalLondonCup campaign and for the @CountyChamp fixture against Derbyshire this Sunday. Get ready for some more 💥💥 — Essex Eagles (@EssexCricket) July 8, 2021

When asked why most of his replies - sarcastic jibes or otherwise - on Twitter were to Indians, the 30-year-old said it was simply because Indians make the most of his followers and will perhaps continue to do so in the future.

"Well I mean, first of all, it's just numbers. I respond to a lot of Indians because, I think out of my couple of hundred thousand followers, 150,000 are Indians. So, most of the responses I do, tend to be from Indian people. I don't understand any language which makes quite a few responses, a little bit too difficult to reply to. Proportionately, I think I reply to more New Zealanders statistically than I have followers... We'll see I'll probably add 6,000 New Zealand followers and 190,000 from the sub-continent. So, yeah, keeping their numbers up is great," Jimmy Neesham signed off.

Jimmy Neesham is currently plying his trade for Essex in the English T20 Blast. So far, he has scored 167 runs from nine innings at a strike rate of 143.96, while also picking up four wickets.

In the coming days, he will also participate in the inaugural edition of Hundred, the County Championship and the One-Day Cup.

“Two hands next time please.” 😬😬😬 https://t.co/umfRTHIf3D — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) June 30, 2021

