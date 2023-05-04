“Jis din mera acha innings aata hain, yeh pura credit le jate hain” - Ishan Kishan jokes about Suryakumar Yadav outshining him

Mumbai Indians (MI) keeper-batter Ishan Kishan has quipped that teammate Suryakumar Yadav always outshines him whenever he has a good day with the willow.

Kishan and Suryakumar were the star performers in Mumbai’s six-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 46 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 in Mohali on Wednesday, May 3. After MI were set to chase 215, Kishan (75 off 41) and Suryakumar (66 off 31) added 116 for the third wicket as Mumbai got home in 18.5 overs.

In a post-match video posted on iplt20.com, the Mumbai batters discussed their innings and the team’s victory. During the interaction, Kishan humorously quipped:

“When you were hitting Sam Curran all over the place in one over just before the strategic timeout, I was thinking - jis din mera acha innings aata hain, us din yeh pura credit le jate hain yaar [Whenever I do well, on the same day, he takes away all the credit]. This way, people won’t talk about me.”

While Kishan was the Player of the Match, Suryakumar’s innings also grabbed plenty of eyeballs. In the 13th over, he smashed Sam Curran for two sixes and two fours, racing to his half-century.

On a serious note, Kishan told Suryakumar that the latter's aggressive batting from one end helped his cause. The left-hander elaborated:

“The start was good. During the important phase, you came into bat and started playing good shots. That reduced the pressure on me. That was a big positive in the game and put me in a comfort zone. I could play my [natural] game.”

While Kishan struck seven fours and four sixes, Suryakumar hit eight fours and two maximums.

“They put in a lot of hard work in the last 48 hours” - Suryakumar Yadav thanks physios

In the video, Kishan revealed that Suryakumar was not feeling well for the last couple of days and was in constant touch with the physios. There was uncertainty over his availability for the match.

Giving details about the same, Suryakumar said:

“I would like to thank the physios. They put in a lot of hard work in the last 48 hours to get me ready for the game, even sacrificing their sleep.”

On his batting effort, the 32-year-old stated:

“I did not do anything different. It was just batting as I usually do. I wanted to play some shots and make things easier for the team.”

Before signing off, Ishan stated that he was pleased to do well in front of his father and would like him to attend MI’s remaining games as well. The southpaw commented:

“I have asked him to come. The MI management has also asked him to come because the upcoming matches are very crucial for the team. I have requested him to come. Hopefully, he agrees and we win the upcoming games as well.”

Mumbai Indians will next take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, May 6.

