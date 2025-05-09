"Jis tarah se manage kiya woh bohot accha tha" - DC spinner thanks BCCI and Indian Railways for special train following IPL 2025 suspension [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner Kuldeep Yadav thanked the BCCI and Indian Railways for arranging a special train following the suspension of the IPL 2025. The T20 league has been suspended for a week, with the decision coming on Friday, May 9.

Players from DC and PBKS who were in Dharamsala for their match on May 8 were evacuated and sent to New Delhi. The BCCI arranged a special Vande Bharat train on short notice. It ensured that not just the players from both teams but also support staff, commentators, production crew members, and other staff involved reached New Delhi safely.

In a video posted by IPL on X (Twitter), Kuldeep Yadav expressed gratitude to the BCCI and Indian Railways for this arrangement.

"Team members bohot hai, staff bohot hai, BCCI ke kafi log camera man se leke jitne bhi technical log jude hai isme, pura crew bada tha. Jis tarah se manage kiya woh bohot accha tha. Mai ek baar firse thank you bolna chahta hu BCCI plus Indian Railways ko (There were many team members, staff, BCCI people including camera man and all technical people involved, the whlo crew was big. The way they managed it was very good. I would like to once again thank BCCI plus Indian Railways)," he said.

Watch the video posted on X (Twitter) below -

Expand Tweet

The suspension of a week came following the game between PBKS and DC being called off on Thursday, May 8.

PBKS and DC game called off midway

After a slight rain in Dharamsala that had delayed the start of the match between PBKS and DC, Punjab won the toss and opted to bat first. Their openers had gotten them off to a blazing start, adding 122 runs on the board in 10.1 overs.

Prabhsimran Singh was unbeaten on 50 off 28 balls while Priyansh Arya was dismissed for 70 off 34 balls. Just as Captain Shreyas Iyer walked in, the game was halted and eventually called off.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing TATA IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week. Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders," an official statement said as the decision to suspend the IPL 2025 season for a week came in.

It remains unclear whether Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be awarded a point each or the game will be played again.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More