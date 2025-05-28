Jitesh Sharma breaks MS Dhoni’s massive record en route 85* off 33 balls in LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma broke a huge record as he played a match-winning knock in the IPL 2025 match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday, May 27. The right-hander eclipsed the joint-highest score by MS Dhoni, Andre Russell, and Kieron Pollard from No. 6 or lower in a successful IPL run chase.

Jitesh walked in when his team was in a spot of bother at 123/4 after 11.2 overs in a 228-run chase. The right-hander bludgeoned an unbeaten 85 runs off 33 balls at a staggering strike rate of 257.58 with the help of six maximums and eight boundaries. During his knock, he shared an unbeaten 107-run partnership with Mayank Agarwal to take his team over the line. This was their first 200-plus chase in 2025.

Highest scores from No.6 or lower in successful IPL run-chases (via Cricbuzz)

85*(33) - Jitesh Sharma (RCB) vs LSG, Lucknow, 2025

70* (34) - MS Dhoni (CSK) vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2018

70*(31) - Andre Russell (KKR) vs PBKS, Mumbai WS, 2022

70(47) - Kieron Pollard (MI) vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2017

68(30) - Dwayne Bravo (CSK) vs MI, Mumbai WS, 2018

“The innings of the IPL this season by a stretch” – Tom Moody in awe of Jitesh Sharma’s whirlwind in IPL 2025 match

Tom Moody lauded Jitesh Sharma for his match-winning performance for RCB as they beat LSG to secure a top-two finish ahead of the 2025 playoffs. The coach-turned-commentator told ESPNcricinfo:

“The innings is, for me, the innings of the IPL this season by a stretch. We've seen some great knocks from young and old, but this one, wow, quite remarkable!”

“The team was totally against it - backs against the wall, Kohli in the sheds, [Phil] Salt in the sheds. There was significant headwind, but he just ignored it all and just took the game apart. He not only took the game apart, he played smartly, just the way he went about it was like he'd been there and done it before many, many times," he added.

RCB will now face table toppers Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1 in the playoffs in Chandigarh on Thuraday, May 29. The losing team will get another chance to reach the final, while the winning team will book their place in the summit clash.

