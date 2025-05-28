  • home icon
  • Jitesh Sharma breaks MS Dhoni’s massive record en route 85* off 33 balls in LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match

By James Kuanal
Modified May 28, 2025 14:20 IST
2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty
Jitesh Sharma played a whirlwind to help RCB beat LSG by six wickets in IPL 2025 match. [Getty Images]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma broke a huge record as he played a match-winning knock in the IPL 2025 match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday, May 27. The right-hander eclipsed the joint-highest score by MS Dhoni, Andre Russell, and Kieron Pollard from No. 6 or lower in a successful IPL run chase.

Jitesh walked in when his team was in a spot of bother at 123/4 after 11.2 overs in a 228-run chase. The right-hander bludgeoned an unbeaten 85 runs off 33 balls at a staggering strike rate of 257.58 with the help of six maximums and eight boundaries. During his knock, he shared an unbeaten 107-run partnership with Mayank Agarwal to take his team over the line. This was their first 200-plus chase in 2025.

Highest scores from No.6 or lower in successful IPL run-chases (via Cricbuzz)

  • 85*(33) - Jitesh Sharma (RCB) vs LSG, Lucknow, 2025
  • 70* (34) - MS Dhoni (CSK) vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2018
  • 70*(31) - Andre Russell (KKR) vs PBKS, Mumbai WS, 2022
  • 70(47) - Kieron Pollard (MI) vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2017
  • 68(30) - Dwayne Bravo (CSK) vs MI, Mumbai WS, 2018

“The innings of the IPL this season by a stretch” – Tom Moody in awe of Jitesh Sharma’s whirlwind in IPL 2025 match

Tom Moody lauded Jitesh Sharma for his match-winning performance for RCB as they beat LSG to secure a top-two finish ahead of the 2025 playoffs. The coach-turned-commentator told ESPNcricinfo:

“The innings is, for me, the innings of the IPL this season by a stretch. We've seen some great knocks from young and old, but this one, wow, quite remarkable!”
“The team was totally against it - backs against the wall, Kohli in the sheds, [Phil] Salt in the sheds. There was significant headwind, but he just ignored it all and just took the game apart. He not only took the game apart, he played smartly, just the way he went about it was like he'd been there and done it before many, many times," he added.

RCB will now face table toppers Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1 in the playoffs in Chandigarh on Thuraday, May 29. The losing team will get another chance to reach the final, while the winning team will book their place in the summit clash.

James Kuanal

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
